Homestand Ends As A Comeback Begins

The Mariners have been searching everywhere for starting pitching help to send to Tacoma, and we are going to see their latest find today at Cheney Stadium. Left-hander Jon Niese, a fixture in the New York Mets starting rotation from 2010 to 2016, will begin a comeback bid for Tacoma today.

Niese, 32, has not pitched in a game at any level since August 23, 2016, when he started for the Mets at Busch Stadium and got knocked out by the Cardinals in the first inning. The Mets would go on to win that game, but Niese’s career went on hiatus… until today.

The lefty attended an Atlantic League tryout camp and caught the attention of Long Island Ducks manager Wally Backman, who drafted Niese for his Ducks. However, before the Atlantic League schedule even started, the Mariners called and inquired about Niese. Seattle signed him to a minor league deal and here he is, pitching at Cheney Stadium in the last game of the five-game homestand.

Looks like we are going to have a nice, sunny day for the Tacoma Giants throwbacks. Maybe Niese can throw it back to the 2012 New York Mets, when he went 13-9 with a 3.40 ERA.

YESTERDAY: It was a good, tight game at Cheney Stadium but the Rainiers finished on the short end of a 4-3 loss to Sacramento. Tacoma scored in the bottom of the ninth inning and had the tying and winning runners on base with one out before the rally fizzled out.

ROSTER MOVES: Today the club will add Jon Niese, and he will be the starting pitcher against Sacramento. Pitcher Jusutus Sheffield was optioned to Tacoma and will re-join the starting rotation.

TODAY: Sacramento (12-10) at Tacoma (8-15), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Dave Brundage. Brundage managed the Rainiers in 2006 and was the team’s hitting coach in 1998-99.

SEASONS SERIES: Sacramento leads, 7-2.

PITCHERS: RHP Shaun Anderson (1-1, 3.86) at LHP Jon Niese (–)

Niese, 32, was about to start a comeback bid in the independent Atlantic League when the Mariners signed him. He has a career record of 69-68, 4.07 in the major leagues, but has not pitched since 2016. This will be his first game in three years.

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has reached base via hit or walk in 20 straight games… Austin Nola has hits in 14 of his 17 games this season, with seven multiple-hit games… Orlando Calixte has hit safely in seven of his first ten games for Tacoma.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento has won six of its last eight games… Mac Williamson is swinging a hot bat, going 20-for-42 with four homers during a ten-game hitting streak… Donovan Solano is 14-for-27 during a seven-game hitting streak… Zach Green homered twice against Tacoma when these teams played the season-opening series at Raley Field.

FAMILIAR FACES: Switch-pitcher Pat Venditte spent a couple weeks with Tacoma in 2017… veteran MLB catcher Stephen Vogt is with Sacramento; he and his family live in Tumwater and he’ll probably have a cheering section at Cheney this weekend… Mike Yastrzemski is the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

The Mariners had a rough one against Texas, losing 15-1. Three takeaways from the game.

Injured Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager is starting to participate in baseball activities. He could have an extended rehabilitation assignment with Tacoma.

is starting to participate in baseball activities. He could have an extended rehabilitation assignment with Tacoma. Seattle Times writer Ryan Divish has one of his Mariners Q&A’s. The first answer involves quite a bit on Rainiers starter Justus Sheffield, who will pitch this week in Salt Lake City.

In the PCL:

Madness in Reno, where the Aces trailed Fresno 13-5 going to the bottom of the ninth inning and scored nine runs to win, 14-13, in one of the biggest single-inning comebacks you can imagine. Andrew Aplin started the rally with a pinch-hit walk, and ended it with a walk-off grand slam. Reno sent ten batters to the plate and scored nine runs – there was only one out when Aplin ended it.

started the rally with a pinch-hit walk, and ended it with a walk-off grand slam. Reno sent ten batters to the plate and scored nine runs – there was only one out when Aplin ended it. El Paso hit seven home runs in a 12-3 wipeout of Las Vegas. Luis Urias and Jacob Scavuzzo each hit two homers. Scavuzzo has had three two-homer games this week!

and each hit two homers. Scavuzzo has had three two-homer games this week! Albuquerque swept a high-scoring doubleheader at Salt Lake, 10-7 and 14-12. The ‘Topes had a six-run inning in each game.

Yordan Alvarez had four hits including his 11th home run as Round Rock out-slugged New Orleans, 11-7.

had four hits including his 11th home run as Round Rock out-slugged New Orleans, 11-7. And on this day of double digits and dingers, we had a shutout in San Antonio. Corbin Burnes and two relievers combined to whitewash Oklahoma City, 6-0.

and two relievers combined to whitewash Oklahoma City, 6-0. It rained in the midwest, as both Memphis at Omaha and Nashville at Iowa were postponed. Both are hoping to play two today.

