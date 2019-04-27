Rainiers Pitch Shutout, Head Into Throwback Weekend

Isn’t it nice when a plan comes together?

The Tacoma Rainiers had shutout pitching and hit three home runs in a 5-0 victory over Sacramento on Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

Tyler Cloyd, Ryan Garton, Aaron Northcraft, Matt Tenuta, and Parker Markel combined on a seven-hit shutout, which was the second shutout pitched by Tacoma this season. The victory improved Tacoma’s record in home games to 5-5 on the year.

This evening the Rainiers begin the annual Throwback Weekend with a new twist: a salute to the long-running Cheney Studs amateur team from Tacoma. The first 1,000 fans through the gates get a free hat.

Tomorrow we’re throwing it back to the Tacoma Giants of 1960-1965, and once again the first 1,000 fans get a free hat.

Each day the Rainiers players will be wearing throwback jerseys during the game, and fans have the ability to purchase the game-worn jersey’s via online auction. The website to bid on the jerseys is: rainiersauctions.com.

YESTERDAY: Tacoma hit three home runs and pitched a shutout in one of the team’s best showings of the season, a 5-0 win over Sacramento on Friday night. Helping out in a big way was the Rainiers middle infield, which turned four double plays as five pitchers combined on the seven-hitter. Braden Bishop, Joey Curletta, and Austin Nola hit home runs to account for all five Tacoma runs.

ROSTER MOVES: The Rainiers have added reliever Reggie McClain from Class-A Modesto and he will make the start for Tacoma today. Reliever Ruben Alaniz has been placed on the 7-day injured list with shoulder soreness.

TODAY: Sacramento (11-10) at Tacoma (8-14), 5:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Dave Brundage. Brundage managed the Rainiers in 2006 and was the team’s hitting coach in 1998-99.

SEASONS SERIES: Sacramento leads, 6-2.

PITCHERS: RHP Tyler Beede (0-1, 2.04) at RHP Reggie McClain (–)

Beede, the Giants first round draft pick in 2014, has gone to a more simplified approach on the mound this year and has had great results to start the season. Not sure why the Mariners sent a Class-A relief pitcher to make a spot start for the Rainiers, but here we are. McClain has been throwing very well for Modesto, posting a 0.56 ERA in 16 innings of work.

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has reached base via hit or walk in 19 straight games… Kristopher Negron has the longest active hitting streak on the club, seven straight games… Eric Young Jr. has reached base safely in 15 straight games… Orlando Calixte has hit safely in seven of his first ten games for Tacoma.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento has won five of its last seven games… Mac Williamson is swinging a hot bat, going 17-for-38 with three homers during a nine-game hitting streak… Donovan Solano is 13-for-24 during a six-game hitting streak… Zach Green homered twice against Tacoma when these teams played the season-opening series at Raley Field.

FAMILIAR FACES: Switch-pitcher Pat Venditte spent a couple weeks with Tacoma in 2017… veteran MLB catcher Stephen Vogt is with Sacramento; he and his family live in Tumwater and he’ll probably have a cheering section at Cheney this weekend… Mike Yastrzemski is the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

The Mariners beat the Texas Rangers in the 11th inning, 5-4. Three takeaways from the game.

The Mariners have brought former outfielder Mike Cameron back into the organization as an outfield and baserunning instructor.

Kevin Cron hit his tenth homer, added a double, and drove in four runs as the Reno Aces took care of Fresno, 10-6.

hit his tenth homer, added a double, and drove in four runs as the Reno Aces took care of Fresno, 10-6. El Paso scored six runs in the top of the first inning with newcomer Connor Panas hitting a grand slam in an 8-6 win at Las Vegas. That’s 13 wins in the last 14 games for the Chihuahuas. The Las Vegas newspaper has a fun column on the juiced-up baseballs.

hitting a grand slam in an 8-6 win at Las Vegas. That’s 13 wins in the last 14 games for the Chihuahuas. The Las Vegas newspaper has a fun column on the juiced-up baseballs. Albuquerque at Salt Lake was rained out; they are going to try to play two today.

Willie Calhoun had bookend hits in Nashville’s 2-1 victory at Iowa: a solo homer in the first inning, and an RBI double in the ninth.

had bookend hits in Nashville’s 2-1 victory at Iowa: a solo homer in the first inning, and an RBI double in the ninth. Memphis was a 7-3 winner at Omaha thanks to a go-ahead three-run homer by Rangel Ravelo . Omaha has lost six in a row.

. Omaha has lost six in a row. Top prospect Keston Hiura went 3-for-3 with a double, two homers, and three RBI in San Antonio’s 4-3 victory over Oklahoma City.

went 3-for-3 with a double, two homers, and three RBI in San Antonio’s 4-3 victory over Oklahoma City. New Orleans picked up a 5-2 win at Round Rock as Austin Dean went 3-for-3 and scored twice.

