Lineup Looks To Heat Up Before Fireworks Show

The Rainiers hope to put up some pyrotechnics of their own prior to tonight’s fireworks show at Cheney Stadium. They really could use a big offensive game.

Tacoma was held to seven hits and two runs on Thursday night in an 8-2 loss to Sacramento. The Rainiers offense has been spotty lately, with the total number of runs scored over the last six games looking like this: 0, 4, 2, 8, 1, 2.

That’s 17 runs over the last six games, for an average of 2.8 runs per game.

Prior to this stretch the club was averaging roughly six runs per game, and it certainly seems like it’s a good lineup that shouldn’t have trouble scoring over the long run. The team is just in a little hitting funk right now.

Tonight Tacoma faces a starting pitcher making his Triple-A debut in right-hander Yoanys Quiala. He has only pitched eight innings in Double-A this year. He missed half of last season on a PED suspension. He’s a mystery man, we have no idea what to expect.

Hopefully the Rainiers lineup will give him a nice welcome to the high-scoring Pacific Coast League, and then we’ll enjoy the explosions in the sky.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma’s bats were quieted once again, this time at the hands of Sacramento starter Enderson Franco. Jose Lobaton‘s two-run homer was the only offensive output in an 8-2 loss to Sacramento. Dave McKay threw well from the bullpen, tossing two perfect innings of relief.

ROSTER MOVES: Today the Mariners called up pitcher Justus Sheffield, and designated reliever Shawn Armstrong for assignment. If Armstrong clears waivers he will be outrighted to Tacoma. There are many reports on the internet that the Mariners are signing former New York Mets starter Jon Niese to help fill the Tacoma rotation. Niese has not pitched since 2016; he was set to begin a comeback attempt in the independent Atlantic League.

TODAY: Sacramento (11-9) at Tacoma (7-14), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Dave Brundage. Brundage managed the Rainiers in 2006 and was the team’s hitting coach in 1998-99.

SEASONS SERIES: Sacramento leads, 6-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Yoanys Quiala (–) at RHP Tyler Cloyd (–)

Quiala is up from Double-A Richmond and is making his Triple-A debut, and Cloyd is back with the Rainiers and making his season debut today. Cloyd is not stretched out to start and is expected to pitch just two or three innings.

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has reached base via hit or walk in 18 straight games… Kristopher Negron has the longest active hitting streak on the club, six straight games… Eric Young Jr. has reached base safely in 14 straight games… Orlando Calixte has hit safely in seven of his first nine games for Tacoma.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento has won five of its last six games… Mac Williamson is swinging a hot bat, going 17-for-38 with three homers during a nine-game hitting streak… Donovan Solano is 11-for-20 during a five-game hitting streak… Zach Green homered twice against Tacoma when these teams played the season-opening series at Raley Field.

FAMILIAR FACES: Switch-pitcher Pat Venditte spent a couple weeks with Tacoma in 2017… veteran MLB catcher Stephen Vogt is with Sacramento; he and his family live in Tumwater and he’ll probably have a cheering section at Cheney this weekend… Mike Yastrzemski is the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners bashed the Texas Rangers on Thursday night, 14-2. Three takeaways from the game.

Here’s the full explanation of Justus Sheffield ‘s one-day call-up to Seattle.

‘s one-day call-up to Seattle. MiLB.com has an update on Mariners 2018 first round draft pick Logan Gilbert and his hot start for Low-A West Virginia.

In the PCL:

El Paso slugger Jacob Scavuzzo enjoyed his second consecutive two-homer game as the Chihuahuas won again in Las Vegas, 9-8. El Paso has won 12 of its last 13 games and leads all of minor league baseball in several hitting categories.

enjoyed his second consecutive two-homer game as the Chihuahuas won again in Las Vegas, 9-8. El Paso has won 12 of its last 13 games and leads all of minor league baseball in several hitting categories. Reno has not one but two players hit three home runs in a 15-5 blowout of Fresno. Kevin Cron went 3-for-4 with three homers and seven RBI, while leadoff man Tim Locastro was 4-for-5 with three homers and six RBI.

went 3-for-4 with three homers and seven RBI, while leadoff man was 4-for-5 with three homers and six RBI. Salt Lake’s Wil Tovar hit a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Bees an 8-7 win over Albuquerque.

hit a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Bees an 8-7 win over Albuquerque. Round Rock shut out New Orleans 2-0 behind the pitching of Corbin Martin .

. Iowa picked up an 8-4 win over Nashville despite a home run by rehabilitating Texas Rangers infielder Roughned Odor .

. Memphis scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to stun Omaha, 6-4. Tommy Edman had three hits including a homer.

had three hits including a homer. San Antonio swept a doubleheader from Oklahoma City, as Jake Hager homered in both games of the twinbill. Former Rainiers catcher David Freitas had two hits and two RBI in a 3-0 shutout win in the nightcap.

