Rainiers Look To Get Offense Going Tonight

Very busy today, gotta just dive right in to the Rainiers Daily….

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The Tacoma lineup was snuffed out by crafty lefty Ty Blach, who worked six innings of two-hit ball in Sacramento’s 4-1 win on Wednesday night. The Rainiers bullpen continues to show improvement, as Robinson Leyer escaped an inherited jam and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, while Matt Festa had his best Triple-A outing with two perfect innings including four strikeouts.

ROSTER MOVES: Before yesterday’s game the Rainiers added newly-signed Tyler Cloyd to the active roster, and transferred starter Tyler Danish and reliever Penn Murfee to extended spring training. Cloyd joins the rotation and will start tomorrow.

TODAY: Sacramento (10-9) at Tacoma (7-13), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Dave Brundage. Brundage managed the Rainiers in 2006 and was the team’s hitting coach in 1998-99.

SEASONS SERIES: Sacramento leads, 5-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Enderson Franco (0-0, 6.55) at LHP Tommy Milone (1-1, 4.95)

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford went 0-for-4 on Monday, ending his 15-game hitting streak. He went 21-for-60 during the streak… Austin Nola has hit safely in 12 of his 14 games, and he leads the league with ten doubles… Kristopher Negron has the longest active hitting streak on the club, five straight games… Eric Young Jr. has reached base safely in 14 straight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento was going for a four-game home sweep of Salt Lake, but they lost the last game of the series on Monday. In the series prior to that, the River Cats were swept by Las Vegas (just like everybody else who plays Vegas, except for Fresno)… Mac Williamson is swinging a hot bat, going 13-for-33 with three homers during an eight-game hitting streak… Donovan Solano is 9-for-16 during a four-game hitting streak… Zach Green homered twice against Tacoma when these teams played the season-opening series at Raley Field.

FAMILIAR FACES: Switch-pitcher Pat Venditte spent a couple weeks with Tacoma last year… veteran MLB catcher Stephen Vogt is with Sacramento; he and his family live in Tumwater and he’ll probably have a cheering section at Cheney this weekend… Mike Yastrzemski is the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski.

The Mariners received a classic Felix Hernandez performance in San Diego yesterday, with a classic 1-0 Felix loss.

performance in San Diego yesterday, with a classic 1-0 Felix loss. The M’s traded a Class-A infielder for struggling Baltimore Orioles reliever Mike Wright . It will be interesting to see the roster moves when he reports.

. It will be interesting to see the roster moves when he reports. Lookout Landing has a State of the Farm report.

Fresno’s Carter Kieboom homered and Brad Snyder went 4-for-4 in a 9-5 win at Reno last night.

homered and went 4-for-4 in a 9-5 win at Reno last night. Jacob Scavuzzo tripled, homered twice, and drove in six runs as the Chihuahuas mauled the Aviators, 15-7.

tripled, homered twice, and drove in six runs as the Chihuahuas mauled the Aviators, 15-7. Albuquerque won a thriller at Salt Lake on Sam Hilliard ‘s two-run double in the ninth, 5-4.

‘s two-run double in the ninth, 5-4. Rehabbing shortstop Addison Russell had a hit and a walk to support a strong start by Iowa’s Matt Swanson in a 6-4 win over Nashville.

had a hit and a walk to support a strong start by Iowa’s in a 6-4 win over Nashville. Memphis picked up a 7-5 win at Omaha as John Nogowski homered and drove home three runs.

homered and drove home three runs. New Orleans was down 7-0 in Round Rock after six innings, made a huge comeback and took an 8-7 lead into the bottom of the ninth, saw Kyle Tucker homer to tie it up, and then won in the tenth inning 11-8 when Austin Dean hit a three-run homer. Wild game!

homer to tie it up, and then won in the tenth inning 11-8 when hit a three-run homer. Wild game! Oklahoma City at San Antonio played none yesterday and will try to play two today.

