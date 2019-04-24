Rainiers Open Five-Game Homestand Tonight

The Tacoma Rainiers begin a five-game homestand this evening at Cheney Stadium, with the Sacramento River Cats in town through the weekend.

After a league-wide off day on Tuesday, the club should be rested and ready for some home field advantage after going 2-5 on the road trip to El Paso and Albuquerque.

Tacoma was able to salvage a win on the final day in Albuquerque, using a five-run rally in the ninth inning to overcome the Isotopes, 8-6. The Rainiers had just two hits in the five-run rally, as the ‘Topes were on the verge of a sweep when they started making errors, issuing walks, and throwing important wild pitches. Some would say that the Isotopes had a nuclear meltdown, but we’re above that here.

One development from the Albuquerque series to keep an eye on: the two relief pitchers summoned from Double-A Arkansas each pitched two scoreless outings against a team that otherwise was hitting rockets all around the ballpark. It was only two appearances for each, but Aaron Northcraft and Parker Markel have been a big lift and may be called upon in high-leverage situations moving forward. Markel pitched the bottom of the ninth and earned the save on Monday.

On the hitting side on Monday, shortstop J.P. Crawford had his 15-game hitting streak come to an end. That’s a good streak – it wouldn’t be unusual at all if that turns out to be the Rainiers longest streak of the season.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The whole league was off yesterday. On Monday, Kristopher Negron‘s two-run double was one of only two hits during the Rainiers five-run ninth inning rally that led to an 8-6 win in Albuquerque. The go-ahead run scored on a wild pitch, and the insurance run scored on a passed ball.

ROSTER MOVES: We are going to have some prior to today’s game. Yesterday the Mariners activated reliever Chasen Bradford from the Injured List and optioned reliever Ruben Alaniz to Tacoma.

TODAY: Sacramento (9-9) at Tacoma (7-12), 6:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Dave Brundage. Brundage managed the Rainiers in 2006 and was the team’s hitting coach in 1998-99.

SEASONS SERIES: Sacramento leads, 4-1.

PITCHERS: LHP Ty Blach (0-0, 5.68) at RHP Christian Bergman (0-1, 6.75)

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford went 0-for-4 on Monday, ending his 15-game hitting streak. He went 21-for-60 during the streak… Austin Nola has hit safely in 12 of his 14 games, and he leads the league with ten doubles… Tim Lopes saw his eight-game hitting streak end Sunday… Eric Young Jr. has reached base safely in 13 straight games… Braden Bishop has reached safely in all 15 games he has played in.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento was going for a four-game home sweep of Salt Lake, but they lost the last game of the series on Monday. In the series prior to that, the River Cats were swept by Las Vegas (just like everybody else who plays Vegas, except for Fresno)… Mac Williamson is swinging a hot bat, going 12-for-29 with two homers during a seven-game hitting streak… Donovan Solano is 9-for-16 during a four-game hitting streak… Zach Green homered twice against Tacoma when these teams played the season-opening series at Raley Field.

FAMILIAR FACES: Switch-pitcher Pat Venditte spent a couple weeks with Tacoma last year… veteran MLB catcher Stephen Vogt is with Sacramento; he and his family live in Tumwater and he’ll probably have a cheering section at Cheney this weekend… Mike Yastrzemski is the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Albuquerque Journal has a wrap-up of the Rainiers win (and the Isotopes collapse) on Monday, with commentary from ‘Topes skipper Glenallen Hill .

. It really looks like Justus Sheffield will get the call to follow Mariners starter Yusei Kikcuhi ‘s upcoming one inning start, Ryan Divish writes. The Mariners said that Kikuchi’s one-inning start will be on Friday. If Sheffield does get the call to pitch that game, he’ll be working on only three days rest.

will get the call to follow Mariners starter ‘s upcoming one inning start, Ryan Divish writes. The Mariners said that Kikuchi’s one-inning start will be on Friday. If Sheffield does get the call to pitch that game, he’ll be working on only three days rest. The Mariners lost the first of a two-game series in San Diego on Tuesday night, 6-3. For just the second time this season, they did not hit a home run. They have a noon game today.

In the PCL, the whole league was off yesterday. A couple items from Monday:

Salt Lake third baseman Jose Rojas went 4-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI in an 8-4 win at Sacramento as the Bees avoided being swept by the River Cats.

went 4-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI in an 8-4 win at Sacramento as the Bees avoided being swept by the River Cats. El Paso finished a four-game sweep of Reno with a 4-3 victory. Dietrich Enns tossed five scoreless innings. Ty France is one of the league’s best hitters.

tossed five scoreless innings. is one of the league’s best hitters. Fresno became the first team to give Las Vegas some trouble, but the Aviators won on Monday, 9-7, to salvage a split of the four-game series. Outfielder Skye Bolt went 4-for-4.

went 4-for-4. Longtime prospect Bubba Starling – he was a first round draft pick all the way back in 2011 – is off to the best start of his career for Omaha.

– he was a first round draft pick all the way back in 2011 – is off to the best start of his career for Omaha. Suspended Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell is starting a seven-game rehab stint with Iowa. This situation is similar to when Robinson Cano played a few games for Tacoma and Everett last year.

