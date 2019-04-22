A Tough Day In Albuquerque

Well, that was something historic – and not in a good way.

Tacoma lost to Albuquerque on Sunday afternoon, 23-2, in one of the largest loses in franchise history.

It tied for the most runs allowed since 1999, matching a 23-11 loss in Colorado Springs on June 7, 2007. It was just the fifth time since 1999 that Tacoma has allowed 20 runs in a game – the last time that happened came on a previous trip to Albuquerque in 2011.

The 21-run margin of defeat is easily the largest we have seen since 1999.

The ‘Topes scored quickly, hitting three home runs in a seven-run first inning. They added seven more runs in the third inning, and four more in the fourth to go up 18-1. Five runs in the bottom of the eighth brought their total to 23.

The Rainiers have one more game left here, needing a win to avoid a sweep. It’s an early game, with a 10:05 AM (Pacific) start time. There is a much-needed day off on Tuesday before the club will try to regroup for a five-game homestand starting on Wednesday night.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Albuquerque took down Tacoma on Sunday, 23-2. Roberto Ramos went 4-for-6 with two doubles, a grand slam, and eight RBI, while Dom Nunez ripped three home runs and drove in six.

TODAY: Tacoma (6-12) at Albuquerque (11-7), 10:05 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Glenallen Hill.

SEASONS SERIES: Albuquerque leads, 5-2.

PITCHERS: LHP Justus Sheffield (0-1, 4.11) at RHP Jeff Hoffman (0-2, 13.89)

The Rainiers are probably going to use an “opener” to pitch the first inning today, and then bring in Sheffield for a normal-length appearance.

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has a 15-game hitting streak, going 21-for-60 during the stretch… Austin Nola has hit safely in 11 of his 13 games, and he leads the league with ten doubles… Tim Lopes saw his eight-game hitting streak end yesterday… Eric Young Jr. has reached base safely in 12 straight games… Braden Bishop has reached safely in all 14 games he has played in.

OPPONENT NEWS: Albuquerque is going for a four-game sweep today… the ‘Topes have outscored Tacoma 41-6 over the first three games of the series… Brian Mundell has been a problem for the Rainiers, going 9-for-20 (.450) against Tacoma pitching this season… Elliott Soto has an eight-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Isotopes don’t have any former Rainiers or local players on the roster, but they do have David Holman who is part of the Pitching Holman Family that has Mariners ties. His father Brian pitched three seasons for Seattle (1989-1991), and his uncle Brad is a former Mariners minor league pitching coach who had a brief stint in the majors with the club.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 9:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

MiLB.com has a story on the Isotopes big win, and the three home runs hit by catcher Dom Nunez .

. The Albuquerque Journal has a rundown on the franchise records the Isotopes broke yesterday.

The Mariners missed out in their bid to sweep a four-game series on the road from the Angels – but it wasn’t for lack of trying. Down 8-1 going to the ninth, Seattle hit three homers and brought the tying run to the plate before the final out was recorded.

In the PCL:

Fresno’s Brad Snyder hit a pair of three-run homers to help the Grizzlies edge Las Vegas, 9-8.

hit a pair of three-run homers to help the Grizzlies edge Las Vegas, 9-8. Josh Naylor and Ty France hit back-to-back home runs in both the third and the fifth innings as El Paso creamed Reno, 10-2.

and hit back-to-back home runs in both the third and the fifth innings as El Paso creamed Reno, 10-2. Sacramento infielder Abiatal Avelino ‘s third hit of the game was a go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the eighth to give the River Cats a 3-2 win over Salt Lake.

‘s third hit of the game was a go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the eighth to give the River Cats a 3-2 win over Salt Lake. Iowa’s Jim Adduci hit a grand slam in an 8-3 win at Oklahoma City.

hit a grand slam in an 8-3 win at Oklahoma City. Memphis starter Jake Woodford out-dueled top prospect Forrest Whitley of Round Rock, and Edmundo Sosa homered in the tenth to give the Redbirds a 5-3 win.

out-dueled top prospect of Round Rock, and homered in the tenth to give the Redbirds a 5-3 win. New Orleans starter Dustin Beggs tossed seven shutout innings in his Triple-A debut, earning a 10-0 win over Omaha.

tossed seven shutout innings in his Triple-A debut, earning a 10-0 win over Omaha. San Antonio and Nashville split a doubleheader, with the Sounds winning the opener behind a strong pitching performance from Ariel Jurado.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Monday, April 22nd, 2019 at 5:47 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.