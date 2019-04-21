Lopes Hits Four Doubles But ‘Topes Win

Tacoma second baseman Tim Lopes accomplished a rare feat on Saturday night in Albuquerque, but it came during a 12-4 loss to the Isotopes.

Lopes went 4-for-4, and all four of the hits were doubles.

It was the first time a Tacoma player hit four doubles in one game since July 8, 2012 when Mike Wilson did it at Salt Lake. Prior to that, it had not been done since Jeff Clement did it at Cheney Stadium against Sacramento in 2009.

Four doubles in a single game is believed to be the Tacoma franchise record, dating to 1960. We don’t have many individual-game records such as this one in the record book because of a general lack of bookkeeping (especially in the 1970s and 1980s), but there is no indication that any Tacoma player has ever doubled five times in one game. A very small group of guys have hit four in one game over the last 60 years, and Tim Lopes joined their ranks.

YESTERDAY: Rainier starter Tommy Milone wasn’t able to repeat his seven shutout innings against Albuquerque from last Monday, as this time the Isotopes got to him for a 12-4 win over the Rainiers. Tacoma had 14 hits but hit into four double plays. Tim Lopes hit the four doubles, and new relievers Aaron Northcraft and Parker Markel each turned in a scoreless outing in his Rainiers debut.

TODAY: Tacoma (6-11) at Albuquerque (10-7), 12:35 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Glenallen Hill.

SEASONS SERIES: Albuquerque leads, 4-2.

PITCHERS: RHP Tyler Danish (0-3, 15.88) at RHP Peter Lambert (0-1, 5.93)

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has a 14-game hitting streak, going 20-for-57 during the stretch… Austin Nola has hit safely in ten of his 12 games, and he has ten RBI over his last six games… Tim Lopes has an eight-game hitting streak… Eric Young Jr. has reached base safely in 11 straight games… Braden Bishop has reached safely in all 13 games he has played in.

OPPONENT NEWS: Albuquerque just dropped two-of-three in a home series against Reno… the ‘Topes have been hit with quite a few roster moves already. Most notably since Tacoma faced them last weekend, Noel Cuevas was called up by the Rockies and infielder Josh Fuentes was optioned to Albuquerque… Brian Mundell has been a problem for the Rainiers, going 9-for-20 (.450) against Tacoma pitching this season… Elliott Soto has a seven-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Isotopes don’t have any former Rainiers or local players on the roster, but they do have David Holman who is part of the Pitching Holman Family that has Mariners ties. His father Brian pitched three seasons for Seattle (1989-1991), and his uncle Brad is a former Mariners minor league pitching coach who had a brief stint in the majors with the club.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 12:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

If you had any doubts that the new baseball is loaded, Sacramento hit six home runs at Raley Field in a 9-6 victory over Salt Lake. Henry Ramos hit two of them.

hit two of them. If you still think the ball stuff is overblown, Las Vegas starter Daniel Mengden carried a no-hitter into the sixth while pitching seven shutout innings in an 11-0 win at Fresno. His teammates hit a bunch of homers, though.

carried a no-hitter into the sixth while pitching seven shutout innings in an 11-0 win at Fresno. His teammates hit a bunch of homers, though. El Paso had 19 hits in a 12-1 crushing of Reno. Michael Gettys , Matt Batten , Ty France , and Alex Dickerson each had three hits.

, , , and each had three hits. Round Rock and Memphis split a doubleheader of extremes. Down 6-2 going to the seventh and final inning in game one, Round Rock scored nine runs and won it 11-6. Memphis starter Austin Gomber followed by pitching a three-hit complete game shutout in game two.

followed by pitching a three-hit complete game shutout in game two. We had our first Walk Off Wild Pitch of the season in New Orleans’ 4-3 win over Omaha.

Lucas Erceg tripled and homered for San Antonio in a 5-2 win at Nashville.

tripled and homered for San Antonio in a 5-2 win at Nashville. Iowa walloped Oklahoma City, 11-1, as the Dodgers fell four games under .500 for the first time since the end of the 2012 season.

