Mariners Bring Back Veterans To Fill Tacoma Rotation

The Tacoma Rainiers have been working with just four starting pitchers since opening night starter Erik Swanson was promoted to Seattle on April 9. Every fifth day when Swanson’s spot comes around in the rotation, it’s a bullpen day.

This has tired out the bullpen and eliminated any possibility of relief roles, with manager Daren Brown just trying to get through games without using position players to pitch (which has happened just one time in the first 16 games).

Now the Mariners are solving the problem – not by promoting any of the red-hot starters from Double-A Arkansas, but instead by bringing back veteran starting pitchers from the recent past.

First it was Christian Bergman, the 30-year-old right-hander who has bounced between Tacoma and Seattle the past two seasons. He made his 2019 debut last night in Albuquerque, looking a little rusty (he had not faced live hitters since mid-March in Chicago Cubs spring training camp).

Adding Bergman didn’t resolve the Rainiers starting rotation issues, since he took the place of starter Nabil Crismatt who was sent to Double-A on Friday.

Now we are getting news from the independent Atlantic League that the Mariners are signing 31-year-old Tyler Cloyd, who was a member of the Rainiers in 2017. Cloyd spent last season with the Marlins organization, pitching for both Triple-A New Orleans and the big league club.

If this comes to fruition – Cloyd will have to pass a physical, etc, to complete the deal – Tacoma will have a complete five-man starting rotation after the off day on Tuesday.

The way things are trending, if I was Blake Beavan or Andrew Carraway or Brian Sweeney I’d keep my phone turned on.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Even good hitting teams get shut out sometimes, and that’s what happened to the Rainiers in the series opener at Albuquerque on Friday night. Ryan Castellani and two relievers held Tacoma to seven hits, and the Rainiers fell 6-0. David McKay enjoyed his best outing of the season from the bullpen, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings to keep Tacoma in the game during the middle innings. Even after the shutout, Tacoma ranks fifth in the 16-team PCL in runs scored despite playing just four of the first 16 games in hitter’s parks.

ROSTER MOVES: There were a lot yesterday – check out the previous post if you need to get caught up.

TODAY: Tacoma (6-10) at Albuquerque (9-7), 5:35 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Glenallen Hill.

SEASONS SERIES: Albuquerque leads, 3-2.

PITCHERS: LHP Tommy Milone (1-0, 3.94) at RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 2.45)

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has a 13-game hitting streak, going 18-for-53 during the stretch… Austin Nola has hit safely in ten of his 12 games, and he has ten RBI over his last six games… Tim Lopes has a seven-game hitting streak… Eric Young Jr. has reached base safely in 11 straight games… Braden Bishop has reached safely in all 12 games he has played in.

OPPONENT NEWS: Albuquerque just dropped two-of-three in a home series against Reno. Wednesday’s game was rained out, so they played a doubleheader Thursday night and split it… the ‘Topes have been hit with quite a few roster moves already. Most notably since Tacoma faced them last weekend, Noel Cuevas was called up by the Rockies and infielder Josh Fuentes was optioned to Albuquerque.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Isotopes don’t have any former Rainiers or local players on the roster, but they do have David Holman who is part of the Pitching Holman Family that has Mariners ties. His father Brian pitched three seasons for Seattle (1989-1991), and his uncle Brad is a former Mariners minor league pitching coach who had a brief stint in the majors with the club.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

El Paso starter Jerry Keel reeled off seven strong innings in a 4-1 win over visiting Reno.

reeled off seven strong innings in a 4-1 win over visiting Reno. Las Vegas actually lost a game, 3-1, as four Fresno pitchers combined on a seven-hitter. Jacob Wilson ‘s league-leading eighth homer of the season was the difference maker.

‘s league-leading eighth homer of the season was the difference maker. Sacramento put the hammer on Salt Lake, 11-5, as Mac Williamson blasted a three-run homer.

blasted a three-run homer. Omaha scored six runs in the top of the first inning – always a good strategy, I say – and rolled to a 10-4 win at New Orleans. Bubba Starling is still playing for Omaha and he had three hits with a homer.

is still playing for Omaha and he had three hits with a homer. Iowa and Oklahoma City were tied 4-4 after seven, then Iowa had a six-run eighth and took the game 10-4. But what really matters is this tiny house that Iowa pitcher Trevor Clifton built to live in during the season.

built to live in during the season. Both San Antonio at Nashville and Round Rock at Memphis were postponed as rain continued to cover Tennessee.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at 11:17 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.