Early Game Today As Rainiers Look To Even Series With Sheffield On Mound

This is an early one. Let’s get right to it.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers opened the seven-game road trip with a dud in El Paso, falling by a score of 13-5. The bright spot was the newly added Orlando Calixte, who started at third base and went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Concerningly, Tacoma has allowed 10+ runs in three of the last four games, and six of 13 overall.

ROSTER MOVES: There are online reports that the Mariners are signing Christian Bergman to boost the Tacoma rotation, which jives with things I’m hearing. I’ll let you know if/when it becomes official – there is no guarantee; there were recent reports they were signing Neftali Feliz and that ended up not happening.

TODAY: Tacoma (5-8) at El Paso (6-6), 10:05 AM (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Edwin Rodriguez.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 2-2.

PITCHERS: LHP Justus Sheffield (0-1, 5.19) at LHP Dietrich Enns (1-0, 5.63)

Sheffield is hoping to show some improved fastball command in this third start for the Rainiers. Dietrich Enns should have a lot more than two “n”s in his name, don’t you think? Dietrich Nnnnnnnnz would be way cooler.

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has an 11-game hitting streak, going 15-for-44 during the stretch… Austin Nola has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, and he leads the team with 11 RBI… Ian Miller has four hits and seven RBI in his last two games.

OPPONENT NEWS: El Paso has won five in a row… Jose Pirela has been red-hot, collecting 16 hits and 14 RBI during an eight-game hitting streak… former Rainier Seth Mejias-Brean has a nine-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Seth Mejias-Brean – the Rainiers third baseman for the last season-and-a-half – is now with El Paso after signing with the Padres as a free agent during the offseason. They also have former Rainiers outfielder Boog Powell on the injured list.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 9:50 AM on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners lost their fifth straight game, a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night. They did homer, making it 20 straight games with a dinger. Three takeaways from the game.

MiLB.com has a story on the suddenly hot-hitting Jarred Kelenic of the Mariners Low-A West Virginia affiliate.

of the Mariners Low-A West Virginia affiliate. The website also has some PCL Notes.

In the PCL:

Mill Creek’s Travis Snider homered twice in Reno’s 10-1 win at Albuquerque. ‘Topes manager Glenallen Hill is trying to stay positive.

homered twice in Reno’s 10-1 win at Albuquerque. ‘Topes manager is trying to stay positive. Las Vegas scored five runs in the top of the ninth sand took down Sacramento, 8-4. The Aviators are 11-2.

Fresno’s nine-run third inning propelled the Grizzlies to a 16-9 victory over visiting Salt Lake. Top prospect Carter Kieboom doubled, homered, and drove in four runs.

doubled, homered, and drove in four runs. Oklahoma City scored six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and stunned Omaha, 13-12. What a comeback!

Yordan Alvarez hit a grand slam in the first inning – his league leading seventh homer of the season – and Round Rock coasted to an 11-2 win at Nashville.

hit a grand slam in the first inning – his league leading seventh homer of the season – and Round Rock coasted to an 11-2 win at Nashville. Memphis added Johan Mieses from Double-A, put him in the lineup, and watched him hit a grand slam to help the Redbirds take down San Antonio, 8-7.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 at 5:52 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.