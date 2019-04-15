That Escalated Quickly

That old saying is constantly proven true: if you keep going to the ballpark, you’ll see something you have never seen before.

On Sunday the Rainiers were leading 8-0 going to the seventh inning. Ryan Garton started and pitched four terrific shutout innings, Robinson Leyer followed with two scoreless of his own, and the Rainiers offense was clicking.

Then Albuquerque scored 17 runs in the final three innings, including a ten-spot in the top of the ninth.

Now, the last five runs were scored with a position player on the mound – Kristopher Negron, who was pressed into pitching for his first time this season. But the first 12 runs came against Rainiers relievers, two of whom have pitched in the majors and the other having been Tacoma’s best bullpen performer this season.

Walks, once again, were a big part of the problem.

After issuing ten walks in the 11-2 loss to Albuquerque on Saturday, Tacoma pitchers allowed just two walks over the first six innings on Sunday. Then they walked nine over the final three innings, topping Saturday’s total with 11. The Rainiers lead the league in walks issued, and if that continues we will not be watching a winning team this season.

One positive from Sunday is that the offense keeps producing. The lineup may not have a big home run bopper, but it does have good, patient hitters top-to-bottom with speed and doubles pop. These types of rallies are a lot of fun to watch.

Hours after Sunday’s game, I found myself laughing in wonder at the overall ridiculousness of it. I mean… 8-0 to the seventh, then allow 17 runs? Wut?

It’s not the worst lead I have seen the Rainiers blow. That is still the 6-0, 2 outs in the ninth, nobody on base loss to Oklahoma City in 2013. Hard to top that one, but I’m sure if we wait long enough it will eventually happen.

The Rainiers can still secure a winning homestand and a split of the Albuquerque series with a win today in the early game. First pitch is set for 11:35 – hopefully Tommy Milone and the bullpen can keep the walks to a minimum.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Generally speaking, if you score 17 runs over the last three innings, you’re gonna win. Despite trailing 8-0 going to the seventh inning, the Isotopes beat the Rainiers on Sunday afternoon, 17-9.

ROSTER MOVE: Tacoma added 18-year-old pitcher Deivy Florido from extended spring training yesterday, and transferred pitcher Penn Murfee back to extended. Catcher David Freitas was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers for Class-A reliever Sal Biasi.

TODAY: Albuquerque (7-4) at Tacoma (4-7), 11:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Glenallen Hill.

SEASONS SERIES: Albuquerque leads, 2-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Peter Lambert (0-0, 5.19) at LHP Tommy Milone (0-0, 7.00)

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has a nine-game hitting streak, going 13-for-36 during the stretch… Austin Nola has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, and he leads the team with 11 RBI… Shed Long leads the league with 15 runs scored.

OPPONENT NEWS: Albuquerque opened the season by going 4-1 in a homestand against Salt Lake, but then they went to Reno and lost two-of-three… rookie first baseman Roberto Ramos homered in his first three Triple-A games to open the season… Noel Cuevas went 5-for-5 with a cycle and two homers on Wednesday, he followed that up by going 2-for-4 with another homer Thursday night.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Isotopes don’t have any former Rainiers or local players on the roster, but they do have David Holman who is part of the Pitching Holman Family that has Mariners ties. His father Brian pitched three seasons for Seattle (1989-1991), and his uncle Brad is a former Mariners minor league pitching coach who had a brief stint in the majors with the club.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 11:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Houston Astros completed a three-game sweep at Seattle with a 3-2 win on Sunday. Three takeaways from the game. Hopefully the Mariners can get it turned around against a Cleveland team that is having trouble scoring and just got swept by the Royals.

The Mariners farm system received its reverse-Karma from the Rainiers loss in the form of Double-A Arkansas winning a game with no hits. Not kidding – they got no-hit and won.

In the PCL:

Las Vegas finally took its second loss of the season. Fresno got ’em, 6-5, as third baseman Jacob Wilson homered twice and drove in four runs.

homered twice and drove in four runs. Sacramento lefty Andrew Suarez tossed a gem as the River Cats took down Salt Lake, 2-1. Suarez pitched 6.1 shutout innings.

tossed a gem as the River Cats took down Salt Lake, 2-1. Suarez pitched 6.1 shutout innings. A seven-run fourth inning led El Paso to a 12-4 win at Reno, and the Chihuahuas are going for a rare four-game road sweep today.

It was Death By A Thousand Singles as Omaha edged New Orleans, 11-10. Omaha had 17 hits and 15 of them were singles – they also hit two doubles and stole six bases.

Tyler Saladino remains hot, hitting a triple and driving in two runs for San Antonio in a 5-4 win over visiting Nashville.

remains hot, hitting a triple and driving in two runs for San Antonio in a 5-4 win over visiting Nashville. Five Iowa Cubs pitchers combined on a four-hitter in a 4-3 win over Oklahoma City.

Kentwood High School product Taylor Jones launched a three-run homer to help Round Rock top Memphis, 7-6.

