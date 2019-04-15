Milone Delivers When Rainiers Really Needed Him

Boy, was that ever needed.

Tommy Milone delivered seven shutout innings – walking just one – and the Rainiers whitewashed the Albuquerque Isotopes on Monday afternoon, 10-0.

Milone was in complete command while turning in the best start of any Rainiers pitcher so far this season. He needed just 88 pitches to last seven innings. He had perfect command and kept the Albuquerque hitters off-balance all day. It was all soft ground balls and routine fly outs while Milone was on the hill.

With the big lead, Tacoma turned to 18-year-old Deivy Florido to finish the game – and he did, allowing three hits and a walk but no runs to finish off the combined shutout. It was the US debut for Florido, who was summoned from extended spring training to add a fresh arm to Tacoma’s worn-out bullpen. For farm system watchers, look for Florido to pitch in the Arizona Rookie League or possible Everett when the short-season leagues open in June.

The Milone-Florido duo gave the overworked Rainiers bullpen a much-needed day of rest. The guys in the pen have been used too much for this point in the season, with the short early season starts combined with two ‘bullpen days’ during the last week. The break today was terrific for all of them.

Meanwhile, the Rainiers offense cooked up another ten runs. Speedster Ian Miller decided to act like Mike Trout for a day, ripping a two-run triple and a three-run homer to drive in a career-best five runs. Tito Polo hit two key doubles, and Joey Curletta lined his first Cheney Stadium homer over the left field fence.

Tacoma finished the homestand with a 4-3 record, and salvaged a split of the Albuquerque series. Now it’s on to El Paso to face the suddenly hot Chihuahuas for three games in their little doggie house, and then four more games against the Isotopes – but at their place this time.

RAINIERS DAILY

ROSTER MOVE: Infielder/outfielder Orlando Calixte joins the Rainiers today, filling the roster at 25. Calixte was a minor league free agent signed during the winter, but he arrived at spring training very late due to work visa issues. He’s now here, has a little extended spring training under his belt, and is ready to play.

TODAY: Tacoma (5-7) at El Paso (5-6), 6:05 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Edwin Rodriguez.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 2-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Tyler Danish (0-2, 18.41) at RHP Cal Quantrill (1-1, 8.31)

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has a ten-game hitting streak, going 14-for-40 during the stretch… Austin Nola has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, and he leads the team with 11 RBI… Shed Long leads the league with 15 runs scored.

OPPONENT NEWS: After the Rainiers walked off El Paso twice in a row on Tuesday and Wednesday last week, the Chihuahuas beat Tacoma in the final game of the series, then flew to Reno and wiped out the Aces three straight games before the series finale was suspended after ten innings tied 5-5… Jose Pirela has been red hot, collecting 12 hits and 13 RBI during a six-game hitting streak… former Rainier Seth Mejias-Brean has an eight-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Seth Mejias-Brean – the Rainiers third baseman for the last season-and-a-half – is now with El Paso after signing with the Padres as a free agent during the offseason. They also have former Rainiers outfielder Boog Powell on the injured list.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

At publish time, the Mariners were in a tight one with Cleveland.

Mariners shortstop Tim Beckham talked about what Jackie Robinson Day means to him.

In the PCL:

El Paso and Reno were tied 5-5 after ten innings and suspended the game due to a travel curfew. It will be completed on July 15th lol. Kevin Cron ‘s three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning tied it up.

‘s three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning tied it up. Sacramento at Salt Lake was rained out; they’re gonna make it up in July.

Seth Brown hit three homers and drove in six runs as Las Vegas beat Fresno, 7-6. Brown, a Triple-A rookie, is from Medford, Oregon.

hit three homers and drove in six runs as Las Vegas beat Fresno, 7-6. Brown, a Triple-A rookie, is from Medford, Oregon. Nashville hit four home runs including a three-run blast by Willie Calhoun and beat San Antonio, 10-5.

and beat San Antonio, 10-5. Elieser Hernandez pitched well for 4.2 innings as he adjusts to the starting rotation and New Orleans took down Omaha, 4-3.

pitched well for 4.2 innings as he adjusts to the starting rotation and New Orleans took down Omaha, 4-3. Memphis tore up top prospect Forrest Whitley and steamrolled the Round Rock Express, 10-2. Whitley got knocked out in the second inning.

and steamrolled the Round Rock Express, 10-2. Whitley got knocked out in the second inning. One-time Mariners prospect Drew Jackson went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored as the Oklahoma City Dodgers took care of Iowa, 10-5.

