Daytime Baseball Today And Tomorrow

The Rainiers got roughed up on Saturday, but today is a new day. We’ve got day games today (1:35) and tomorrow (11:35) to close out the honestand.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Albuquerque scored three runs in the top of the first inning, added four more in the third, and never looked back in an 11-2 win over the Rainiers on Saturday evening. Craig Gentry, Roberto Ramos, and Noel Cuevas each had three hits for the ‘Topes. For Tacoma, Jose Lobaton hit a solo homer.

ROSTER MOVE: The Mariners recalled RHP Erik Swanson, to take Wade LeBlanc‘s spot on the active roster. Tacoma will be adding a pitcher from extended spring training today to help out the staff.

TODAY: Albuquerque (6-4) at Tacoma (4-6), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Glenallen Hill.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 1-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Alex “Chi Chi” Gonzalez (1-0, 1.29) at RHP Ryan Garton (1-0, 7.50)

Gonzalez had a nice run as a rookie in the Texas Rangers rotation in 2015, but he has missed the last two seasons with “Tommy John” surgery. It’s a bullpen day for the Tacoma Rainiers, and Garton gets to go first. The Mariners need to acquire another Triple-A starting pitcher.

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has an eight-game hitting streak, going 11-for-32 during the stretch… Austin Nola has hit safely in six of his last seven games, and he leads the team with nine RBI.

OPPONENT NEWS: Albuquerque opened the season by going 4-1 in a homestand against Salt Lake, but then they went to Reno and lost two-of-three… rookie first baseman Roberto Ramos homered in his first three Triple-A games to open the season… Noel Cuevas went 5-for-5 with a cycle and two homers on Wednesday, he followed that up by going 2-for-4 with another homer Thursday night.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Isotopes don’t have any former Rainiers or local players on the roster, but they do have David Holman who is part of the Pitching Holman Family that has Mariners ties. His father Brian pitched three seasons for Seattle (1989-1991), and his uncle Brad is a former Mariners minor league pitching coach who had a brief stint in the majors with the club.

Justin Verlander did the impossible: he silenced the Mariners bats. Almost. Mitch Haniger ‘s solo shot was the only run in a 3-1 loss to the Astros. Three takeaways from the game.

did the impossible: he silenced the Mariners bats. Almost. ‘s solo shot was the only run in a 3-1 loss to the Astros. Three takeaways from the game. Here’s Ryan Divish’s weekly Mariners Q&A.

Matt Calkins has a column on Dan Vogelbach.

In the PCL:

El Paso hammered 16 hits in a 12-7 win at Reno. After a solid five innings from starter Anthony Vasquez , the Reno bullpen gave up 11 runs.

, the Reno bullpen gave up 11 runs. Salt Lake topped Sacramento, 4-3, with a two-run homer in the sixth inning by Jose Briceno the big hit.

the big hit. Las Vegas improved to 9-1 on the season with a 6-2 win over Fresno. Mark Payton hit a pedestrian .259 in the International League last year but he’s been torching the ball for Vegas, collecting three more hits on Saturday and batting .483-5-15 in eight games.

hit a pedestrian .259 in the International League last year but he’s been torching the ball for Vegas, collecting three more hits on Saturday and batting .483-5-15 in eight games. New Orleans and Omaha split a doubleheader. Former Rainiers pitcher Hector Noesi pitched five shutout inning and earned the win in the opener for New Orleans.

pitched five shutout inning and earned the win in the opener for New Orleans. Oklahoma City and Iowa split a pair of low-scoring games in Des Moines.

Each of the top two hitters in the Memphis lineup ( Tommy Edman and Lane Thomas ) had three hits in a 9-4 win at Round Rock.

and ) had three hits in a 9-4 win at Round Rock. San Antonio’s Tyler Saladino homered twice in a 5-3 victory over Nashville.

