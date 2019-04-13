Rainiers Break Out In 10-3 Win Over Isotopes

Tacoma banged out 13 hits and reached double digits in the runs column for the second time this season, coasting to a 10-3 win over Albuquerque on Friday night.
The Rainiers 3-4-5-6 hitters each had multiple hits as Tacoma put together three different rallies. The team scored three runs in the second inning, four runs in the fifth inning, and three more runs in the seventh.
Starting pitcher Justus Sheffield struggled with his control for the second straight start, yet he survived four innings. He allowed five hits and three walks, giving up two runs (one earned) and striking out two. He threw 82 pitches, 42 strikes.
You can see that Sheffield has good stuff. It will be fun to watch him once he gets his control ironed out.
Today Tacoma has a chance to get back to the .500 mark on the year. The Rainiers are 3-1 on the homestand after the 1-4 road trip that started the season.
YESTERDAY: Tacoma put together three different multiple-run innings on the way to a 10-3 win over Albuquerque on Friday night, matching the club’s largest run total of the season. Shed Long had three hits and scored three runs, David Freitas scored three times, and Austin Nola drove in three runs. Tayler Scott earned the win in relief by pitching two perfect innings.
TODAY: Albuquerque (5-4) at Tacoma (4-5), 5:05.
OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.
OPPOSING MANAGER: Glenallen Hill.
SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 1-0.
PITCHERS: RHP Ryan Castellani (0-0, 4.50) at RHP Nabil Crismatt (0-0, 6.35)
HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has a seven-game hitting streak, going 10-for-28 during the stretch… Austin Nola has hit safely in six of his last seven games, and he leads the team with nine RBI… Shed Long is 7-for-11 on the current homestand.
OPPONENT NEWS: Albuquerque opened the season by going 4-1 in a homestand against Salt Lake, but then they went to Reno and lost two-of-three… rookie first baseman Roberto Ramos homered in his first three Triple-A games to open the season… Noel Cuevas went 5-for-5 with a cycle and two homers on Wednesday, he followed that up by going 2-for-4 with another homer Thursday night.
FAMILIAR FACES: The Isotopes don’t have any former Rainiers or local players on the roster, but they do have David Holman who is part of the Pitching Holman Family that has Mariners ties. His father Brian pitched three seasons for Seattle (1989-1991), and his uncle Brad is a former Mariners minor league pitching coach who had a brief stint in the majors with the club.
The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM.
Links:
- After the game, Sheffield was upbeat and thinks he’ll snap out of his control-related funk. Read about it in The News Tribune.
- In a bizarre twist, the two relief pitchers the Mariners activated yesterday each gave up a grand slam in a 10-6 loss to the Houston Astros. On top of that, starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc left the game with an oblique injury. The Mariners six-game win streak came to an end. Three takeaways from the game.
- We have some notes on the Mariners bullpen.
In The PCL:
- Showing that the clutch gene can be hereditary, Sacramento’s Mike Yastrzemski hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning of a 4-2 win at Salt Lake.
- Jose Pirela had two hits and drove in four runs as El Paso picked up a 6-4 victory at Reno, spoiling Jon Duplantier‘s Triple-A debut.
- Las Vegas improved to 8-1 on the year with a 9-8 win over visiting Fresno. The Aviators scored the winning run in the eighth inning on a wild pitch. Rickey Henderson gives the new Las Vegas ballpark thumbs up. If it’s good enough for Rickey, it’s good enough for me.
- Round Rock’s Derek Fisher hit his fifth home run of the season, and it was a two-run go-ahead shot in the eighth inning to beat Memphis 4-2. Under-the-radar pitching prospect Corbin Martin delivered 5.2 innings of one-hit ball for the Express, striking out nine.
- Nashville waited until the eighth inning before deciding to score seven runs and beat the San Antonio Missions, 7-3. Matt Davidson hit a three-run homer during the big rally.
- Both New Orleans at Omaha and Oklahoma City at Iowa were postponed due to freezing temperatures.