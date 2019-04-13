Rainiers Break Out In 10-3 Win Over Isotopes

Tacoma banged out 13 hits and reached double digits in the runs column for the second time this season, coasting to a 10-3 win over Albuquerque on Friday night.

The Rainiers 3-4-5-6 hitters each had multiple hits as Tacoma put together three different rallies. The team scored three runs in the second inning, four runs in the fifth inning, and three more runs in the seventh.

Starting pitcher Justus Sheffield struggled with his control for the second straight start, yet he survived four innings. He allowed five hits and three walks, giving up two runs (one earned) and striking out two. He threw 82 pitches, 42 strikes.

You can see that Sheffield has good stuff. It will be fun to watch him once he gets his control ironed out.

Today Tacoma has a chance to get back to the .500 mark on the year. The Rainiers are 3-1 on the homestand after the 1-4 road trip that started the season.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma put together three different multiple-run innings on the way to a 10-3 win over Albuquerque on Friday night, matching the club’s largest run total of the season. Shed Long had three hits and scored three runs, David Freitas scored three times, and Austin Nola drove in three runs. Tayler Scott earned the win in relief by pitching two perfect innings.

TODAY: Albuquerque (5-4) at Tacoma (4-5), 5:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Glenallen Hill.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Ryan Castellani (0-0, 4.50) at RHP Nabil Crismatt (0-0, 6.35)

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has a seven-game hitting streak, going 10-for-28 during the stretch… Austin Nola has hit safely in six of his last seven games, and he leads the team with nine RBI… Shed Long is 7-for-11 on the current homestand.

OPPONENT NEWS: Albuquerque opened the season by going 4-1 in a homestand against Salt Lake, but then they went to Reno and lost two-of-three… rookie first baseman Roberto Ramos homered in his first three Triple-A games to open the season… Noel Cuevas went 5-for-5 with a cycle and two homers on Wednesday, he followed that up by going 2-for-4 with another homer Thursday night.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Isotopes don’t have any former Rainiers or local players on the roster, but they do have David Holman who is part of the Pitching Holman Family that has Mariners ties. His father Brian pitched three seasons for Seattle (1989-1991), and his uncle Brad is a former Mariners minor league pitching coach who had a brief stint in the majors with the club.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In The PCL:

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at 11:19 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.