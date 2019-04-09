Rainiers Home Opener At Cheney Stadium Tonight

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… the Tacoma Rainiers home opener at Cheney stadium is tonight!

Tacoma hosts El Paso, with first pitch set for 6:20. Get there a little early for the pregame festivities and player introductions, as that’s part of the fun.

Both teams had some trouble during the season-opening five game series. The Rainiers lost four-of-five at Sacramento, allowing 10+ runs in each of the last three games – although it should be noted that two of the losses came in extra inning games. El Paso was at home and couldn’t handle Las Vegas, losing four-of-five to the Oakland A’s affiliate.

The Rainiers did break out the bats yesterday in Sacramento, scoring ten runs on 13 hits with a couple of homers. Hopefully that will carry over into the homestand that begins tonight.

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers frustrating trip to Sacramento ended with an 11-10, ten inning loss at Sacramento on Monday. The Rainiers connected for eight consecutive hits during a seven-run fourth inning, taking a 7-3 lead, but couldn’t hang on. Tied 9-9 after nine innings, the Rainiers scored one run in the top of the tenth only to allow two in the bottom. Austin Nola had a big game at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. J.P. Crawford launched a long home run down the right field line, and Jose Lobaton had a three-run shot.

ROSTER MOVE: Shawn Armstrong joined the Rainiers on a major league rehabilitation assignment, and he pitched a scoreless inning on Monday. He allowed one hit and struck out two, throwing 16 pitches.

TODAY: El Paso (1-4) at Tacoma (1-4), 6:20.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Edwin Rodriguez.

SEASONS SERIES: 0-0.

PITCHERS: LHP Jerry Keel (0-0, 5.79) at RHP Erik Swanson (0-0, 0.00)

Swanson was terrific in the season opener on Thursday at Sacramento, delivering five shutout innings with eight strikeouts.

HOT HITTERS: Braden Bishop has hit safely in each of the first five games of the season, and he has reached base in 14 of his 27 plate appearances so far… Kristopher Negron has a four-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Before the season started, we though that El Paso was going to have elite prospects Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Urias. However, both infielders are in the majors. El Paso lost four-of-five at home to the Las Vegas Aviators, but they did get the offense clicking as Josh Naylor and Esteban Quiroz each hit safely in the season’s first five games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Seth Mejias-Brean – the Rainiers third baseman for the last season-and-a-half – is now with El Paso after signing with the Padres as a free agent during the offseason. They also have former Rainiers pitcher Dillon Overton.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:05 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Around the PCL:

Las Vegas snapped a 9-9 tie when Tyler Ramirez singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning to beat El Paso, 10-9. Dustin Fowler and Mark Payton each hit their fourth home run of the series as the Aviators took four-of-five. Now it’s game day at the new Las Vegas ballpark.

singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning to beat El Paso, 10-9. and each hit their fourth home run of the series as the Aviators took four-of-five. Now it’s game day at the new Las Vegas ballpark. Fresno pinch hitter Raudy Reed came through with a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth to beat Reno, 7-6. The Grizzlies won four games in the series. Reno plays its home opener today and the local paper has a preview.

came through with a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth to beat Reno, 7-6. The Grizzlies won four games in the series. Reno plays its home opener today and the local paper has a preview. Elliott Soto homered twice and Alex “Chi Chi” Gonzalez delivered seven strong innings, helping Albuquerque down Salt Lake 9-4. The Isotopes won four-of-five in the series.

homered twice and delivered seven strong innings, helping Albuquerque down Salt Lake 9-4. The Isotopes won four-of-five in the series. Round Rock hit three homers and edged New Orleans, 5-4.

Will Smith ‘s three-run homer in the seventh inning helped Oklahoma City to a 5-4 win over San Antonio.

‘s three-run homer in the seventh inning helped Oklahoma City to a 5-4 win over San Antonio. Iowa third baseman Phillip Evans had two hits and two RBI in a 6-5 win at Nashville.

had two hits and two RBI in a 6-5 win at Nashville. Omaha scored 12 runs in the second inning of a 14-3 win at Memphis. Yes, 12 runs in one inning. Elier Hernadez drove in six runs during the frame, hitting a grand slam, and finished the game with four hits.

