Rainiers Finish Road Trip With Day Game Today

Welp, Sunday’s game wasn’t a whole lot of fun for the Rainiers. After scoring a very fun three runs in the top of the first inning, the Rainiers did not score again while Sacramento reeled off ten unanswered runs for a 10-3 victory.

Hopefully the team has gotten these types of games out of the way while on the road. There is one more game left in the series – today’s nooner – before Tacoma comes home to officially open up baseball season at Cheney Stadium on Tuesday evening. I hope you can come to the opener. Tickets are available online and will be available at the gate as well.

These noon games arrive quickly – let’s get to the gameday box and the links.

YESTERDAY: Sacramento drilled the Rainiers for the second day in a row, this time by a score of 10-3. Tacoma scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but it went downhill from there. Starter Justus Sheffield struggled with his fastball control, walking five (with one strikeout) over 4.2 innings, giving up four runs including two homers. Dan Altavilla had a strong appearance from the bullpen pitching two scoreless innings, and Braden Bishop connected for three hits.

ROSTER MOVE: Shawn Armstrong has joined the Rainiers on a major league rehabilitation assignment, and he may pitch an inning today.

TODAY: Tacoma (1-3) at Sacramento (3-1), 12:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Dave Brundage. Brundage is in his third year managing Sacramento, and he managed the Rainiers for one season in 2006.

SEASONS SERIES: Sacramento leads, 3-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Nabil Crismatt (—) at RHP Enderson Franco (—)

From Columbia, Crismatt is a former New York Mets prospect who the Mariners signed as a free agent. He pitched well in Double-A last year but struggled in a small taste of Triple-A action with Las Vegas.

HOT HITTERS: Braden Bishop has hit safely in each of the first four games of the season, and he has reached base in 12 of his 21 plate appearances so far. He has also led off each of the four games with a hit.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento has an older club and it appears – on paper – that the Giants are trying to win in Triple-A this season (which is not their usual focus). Triple-A veterans Henry Ramos, Donovan Solano, and Anthony Garcia each put up big numbers for different PCL teams last year.

FAMILIAR FACES: former Rainiers and Mariners switch-pitcher Pat Venditte is with Sacramento… Sacramento catcher and MLB veteran Stephen Vogt lives in Tumwater, where his wife Alyssa used to be the head coach of the Tumwater High School girl’s basketball team.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 11:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Dan Vogelbach went bonkers: 3-for-4, two homers, six RBI – and the Mariners hammered the White Sox on Sunday.

went bonkers: 3-for-4, two homers, six RBI – and the Mariners hammered the White Sox on Sunday. Manager Scott Servais has to do some deft lineup juggling in order to keep Vogelbach in there.

In the PCL:

Fresno’s Matt Reynolds homered for the second straight game in a 6-3 win over Reno.

homered for the second straight game in a 6-3 win over Reno. It took 12 innings for Albuquerque to edge Salt Lake, 9-8, on an RBI double by Noel Cuevas . Can’t believe neither of these teams could score its automatic runner for five straight chances until the bottom of the 12th inning at that ballpark.

. Can’t believe neither of these teams could score its automatic runner for five straight chances until the bottom of the 12th inning at that ballpark. Las Vegas will not be going 140-0 this year. The Aviators lost at El Paso, 11-6, as Esteban Quiroz had three hits and three RBI. The new ballpark in Las Vegas opens tomorrow, and it is “minor league in name only” according to the Associated Press.

had three hits and three RBI. The new ballpark in Las Vegas opens tomorrow, and it is “minor league in name only” according to the Associated Press. Aaron Wilkerson struck out ten as San Antonio won at Oklahoma City, 4-1.

struck out ten as San Antonio won at Oklahoma City, 4-1. Round Rock’s Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer in the top of the tenth inning for a 9-6 win at New Orleans. He’s the PCL leader with four dingers.

hit a three-run homer in the top of the tenth inning for a 9-6 win at New Orleans. He’s the PCL leader with four dingers. Omaha and Memphis finished Saturday’s suspended game and played the regularly scheduled game, with each team getting a win.

Longtime PCLer Zach Borenstein turned up with Iowa this year and he had three hits in a 5-3 win at Nashville.

