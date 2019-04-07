Justus Sheffield Debuts Today

The Rainiers play their first day game of the season today in Sacramento, and Seattle Mariners No. 1 prospect Justus Sheffield is set to make his season debut.

The 22-year-old lefty was the main prospect in the trade that sent James Paxton to the New York Yankees. He was immediately crowned the top prospect in the Mariners farm system by Baseball America (and just about everyone else who tries to rank minor league players).

This is the fourth game of the season-opening five-game series at Sacramento. There is another day game on Monday to finish it up (noon start), and then Tacoma plays its home opener on Tuesday. Fans who want to see Sheffield in person should be thinking Friday night… that’s tentatively his next start.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Sacramento scored four runs in the first inning, six more in the third, and held an 11-1 lead after four innings. A Kristopher Negron three-run homer helped narrow the gap, but Sacramento went on to win 11-5. Shed Long had three hits, and Robinson Leyer tossed 2.1 scoreless innings from the bullpen.

TODAY: Tacoma (1-2) at Sacramento (2-1), 1:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Dave Brundage. Brundage is in his third year managing Sacramento, and he managed the Rainiers for one season in 2006.

SEASONS SERIES: Sacramento leads, 2-1.

PITCHERS: LHP Justus Sheffield (—) at LHP Ty Blach (—)

It’s the Mariners organization debut for the young lefty Sheffield. Blach has spent the last two years in the majors as a swing man, but he finds himself in Sacramento to begin the season.

HOT HITTERS: Braden Bishop and Shed Long, have each hit safely in the first three games of the season.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento has an older club and it appears – on paper – that the Giants are trying to win in Triple-A this season (which is not their usual focus). Triple-A veterans Henry Ramos, Donovan Solano, and Anthony Garcia each put up big numbers for different PCL teams last year.

FAMILIAR FACES: former Rainiers and Mariners switch-pitcher Pat Venditte is with Sacramento… Sacramento catcher and MLB veteran Stephen Vogt lives in Tumwater, where his wife Alyssa used to be the head coach of the Tumwater High School girl’s basketball team.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 12:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Mike Leake had a strong start, the Mariners hit three more bombs, Tim Beckham had four hits, and Seattle blasted the White Sox 9-2 on Saturday.

had a strong start, the Mariners hit three more bombs, had four hits, and Seattle blasted the White Sox 9-2 on Saturday. Dylan Moore got his first major league hit.

got his first major league hit. Seattle Times beat writer Ryan Divish has a Q&A.

In the Mariners farm system, couldn’t help but notice that Class-A West Virginia manager David Berg was ejected from last night’s game. I feel like we should have some sort of Ejection Counter for the former Rainiers hitting coach.

In the PCL:

Matt Reynolds hit a grand slam as the Fresno Grizzlies took down Reno, 8-4.

hit a grand slam as the Fresno Grizzlies took down Reno, 8-4. Roberto Ramos homered again for Albuquerque – this time it was a go-ahead two-run shot in the sixth inning of a 3-2 win over Salt Lake. Ramos has three homers already.

homered again for Albuquerque – this time it was a go-ahead two-run shot in the sixth inning of a 3-2 win over Salt Lake. Ramos has three homers already. Break up the Aviators… Las Vegas improved to 3-0 with a 12-5 win at El Paso. Mark Payton had three extra base hits and four RBI.

had three extra base hits and four RBI. Round Rock and New Orleans split a doubleheader. The Express took the opener, 7-5, as Yordan Alvarez belted three solo homers. Former Mariners prospect Nick Neidert tossed a gem in Game Two, a 2-1 New Orleans victory. Blast from the past: Hector Noesi was the starting pitcher for New Orleans in the first game.

belted three solo homers. Former Mariners prospect tossed a gem in Game Two, a 2-1 New Orleans victory. Blast from the past: was the starting pitcher for New Orleans in the first game. Omaha and Memphis were tied 3-3 in the eighth inning when rain forced the game to be suspended. They’ll try to finish it today.

Iowa scored seven runs in the third inning and coasted to a 10-4 win at Nashville.

Tyrone Taylor snapped a 4-4 tie with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning as San Antonio beat Oklahoma City, 6-4. Blast from the past, part two: Tuffy Gosewisch caught for San Antonio.

