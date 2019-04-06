Rainiers Execute Big Comeback For First Win

The Tacoma Rainiers earned their first win of the season on Friday night in Sacramento, and they had to do it comeback style.

After falling behind 5-0 going to the fifth inning, Tacoma scored six unanswered runs while reliever Ryan Garton held the River Cats at bay. The club strung together hits to score two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth, before Joey Curletta launched the team’s first home run of the season in the top of the seventh inning to give Tacoma the lead.

The most impressive performance was that of reliever Ruben Alaniz, who may have locked down the closer role with his showing last night.

Alaniz entered the game with a runner on first and no outs in the bottom of the eighth. It took him a moment to get settled – he walked the first batter he faced – but then he got an infielder grounder for the first out. Apparently deciding that was enough, Alaniz proceeded to strike out the next five batters in a row to end the game.

He recorded the strikeouts in dominating fashion, which you could tell by watching the hitter’s reactions. Sacramento batters took feeble swings against Alaniz, as they were clearly having uncomfortable at-bats. In particular, Alaniz’s slider was a tough pitch for the hitters.

The first two games of this season have been thrillers. We’ll see what is in store for us tonight!

TODAY: Tacoma (1-1) at Sacramento (1-1), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Dave Brundage. Brundage is in his third year managing Sacramento, and he managed the Rainiers for one season in 2006.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 1-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Tyler Danish (—) at RHP Shaun Anderson (—)

Acquired as a minor league free agent, Danish makes his Mariners organization debut tonight. He pitched in relief last season for Triple-A Charlotte, but the M’s have converted him back to his original role as a starter. Anderson is considered the top pitching prospect in the upper levels of the Giants farm system.

HOT HITTERS: Braden Bishop, Joey Curletta, and Shed Long, have each hit safely in the firs two games of the season.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento has an older club and it appears – on paper – that the Giants are trying to win in Triple-A this season (which is not their usual focus). Triple-A veterans Henry Ramos, Donovan Solano, and Anthony Garcia each put up big numbers for different PCL teams last year.

FAMILIAR FACES: former Rainiers and Mariners switch-pitcher Pat Venditte is with Sacramento… Sacramento catcher and MLB veteran Stephen Vogt lives in Tumwater, where his wife Alyssa used to be the head coach of the Tumwater High School girl’s basketball team.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

The Mariners hit four homers but still lost in Chicago on Friday, 10-8. Apparently this is what their losses are going to look like.

This Mariners notebook opens with a segment on new reliever Connor Sadzeck , who hasn’t pitched in 11 days.

, who hasn’t pitched in 11 days. Pitcher Max Povse announced via Instagram that he is having shoulder surgery. Don’t have any details other than that.

Around the PCL:

