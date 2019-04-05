New Players Shine, But Rainiers Drop Opener

The Tacoma Rainiers 2019 season opener really felt like it was going to be a great one.

New guys Erik Swanson, Braden Bishop, Joey Cruletta, and Shed Long all had terrific Tacoma Rainiers debuts. Returning catcher David Freitas drove in a pair of runs with solid hits. The team took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning.

From there it wasn’t so smooth. Sacramento won it in the 11th inning, by a final score of 5-4. And that was after new outfielder Tito Polo temporarily saved the game with a terrific diving catch in the tenth inning.

Despite the loss, there were some positive signs:

Starter Erik Swanson pitched five shutout innings, with no walks and eight strikeouts. He had command of three pitches and was able to get several swings-and-misses with his slider and change-up.

Braden Bishop reached base three times in his Triple-A debut, knocking a double to open the season, along with an infield single and a walk.

Shed Long – also in a Triple-A debut – showed his bat speed ripping hard liners to right field for a single and a double, going 2-for-5. A left-handed hitter, Long faced strictly left-handed pitchers on Thursday night.

In yet another Triple-A debut, Joey Curletta showed the patience that resulted in a .383 on-base percentage last year in the Texas League. He went 1-for-3 with a hard-hit single, two walks, and a run scored. He also made a diving stop at first base that was the type of play we haven’t seen at that position the last couple of years.

David Freitas laced a pair of RBI hits as the starting designated hitter, getting of to a nice start after batting .349 in 146 at-bats for the Rainiers last year.

On the other hand, the bullpen did not have a great day – although pitching in the automatic jam created by the Minor League Baseball extra inning rules sure didn’t help. (For those who are new here, in the minors when you reach extra innings the frame begins with an automatic runner placed at second base, causing an instantly stressful situation. I don’t really care for the rule, but it does create a lot of interesting strategic situations).

So that’s how the season started: a four-hour, 11-inning, one run loss. Hopefully that’s not a harbinger of things to come!

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: David Freitas drove in a pair of runs to support five shutout innings from starter Erik Swanson, and the Rainiers took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning only to lose in 11 at Sacramento, 5-4. Mike Yastrzemski‘s two-run double in the bottom of the ninth tied the game, and Breyvic Valera had the game-winning RBI single.

TODAY: Tacoma (0-1) at Sacramento (1-0), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Dave Brundage.

SEASONS SERIES: Sacramento leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: LHP Tommy Milone (—) at RHP Tyler Beede (—)

After several years of very veteran pitching rotations in Tacoma, Milone is the only Rainiers starter in 2019 who has substantial major league experience. The USC product has started 130 major league games over the last eight years, with a lifetime big league record of 46-37, 4.42.

HOT HITTERS: Braden Bishop, Shed Long, and David Freitas each had two hits in the season opener.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento has an older club and it appears – on paper – that the Giants are trying to win in Triple-A this season (which is not their usual focus). Triple-A veterans Henry Ramos, Donovan Solano, and Anthony Garcia each put up big numbers for different PCL teams last year.

FAMILIAR FACES: former Rainiers and Mariners switch-pitcher Pat Venditte is with Sacramento… Sacramento catcher and MLB veteran Stephen Vogt lives in Tumwater, where his wife Alyssa used to be the head coach of the Tumwater High School girl’s basketball team.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL:

In the other game in the Rainiers division (the Pac-North), Fresno took down Reno in ten innings, 5-4. Taylor Gushue had the game-winning RBI single.

had the game-winning RBI single. Salt Lake catcher Jose Briceno went 4-for-5 with a grand slam and five RBI as the Bees cruised to victory in Albuquerque on an eventful opening night.

went 4-for-5 with a grand slam and five RBI as the Bees cruised to victory in Albuquerque on an eventful opening night. New name, new affiliation, winning result: the Las Vegas Aviators won their first game as an Oakland A’s affiliate, 9-8 at El Paso. Dustin Fowler homered twice and Jorge Mateo had three hits with a dinger.

homered twice and had three hits with a dinger. Clayton Kershaw ‘s rehab start for Oklahoma City went… OK. He allowed two runs in 4.1 innings, and visiting San Antonio won the game late, 5-3. Kershaw talked about it afterwards. It was an opening day like no other in Oklahoma City. Jake Hager won the game for the Missions with a pinch-hit two-run triple in the top of the ninth.

‘s rehab start for Oklahoma City went… OK. He allowed two runs in 4.1 innings, and visiting San Antonio won the game late, 5-3. Kershaw talked about it afterwards. It was an opening day like no other in Oklahoma City. won the game for the Missions with a pinch-hit two-run triple in the top of the ninth. Ian Happ was surprised to be sent to the minors, but he was able to put that aside and go 2-for-5 with three RBI as Iowa won at Nashville, 5-4.

was surprised to be sent to the minors, but he was able to put that aside and go 2-for-5 with three RBI as Iowa won at Nashville, 5-4. Defending PCL champions Memphis took down Omaha with ease, 9-2. Austin Gomber allowed one run in five innings to earn the win.

allowed one run in five innings to earn the win. Round Rock at New Orleans was rained out. It’s OK for Baby (Cakes) to cry about that – even in baseball. Sorry, but I only have one season left to make fun of the Baby Cakes name, and I am not going to miss this opportunity.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Friday, April 5th, 2019 at 11:55 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.