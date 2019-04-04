Rainiers Season Opener Tonight!

The 2019 Tacoma Rainiers take the field for the first time tonight, in the PCL opener at Sacramento. It’s the first game of a five-game series before the Rainiers return to Tacoma and play the home opener on Tuesday.
Tonight’s game – and all games both home and away – will be broadcast live on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The pregame show starts 15 minutes prior to first pitch, and we’ll have an interview with manager Daren Brown tonight. Tonight’s game starts at 7:05 and the pregame will be at 6:50.
If you don’t get 850 AM, there is a free internet live stream of the radio broadcast for every single game this season. If the radio link in the Rainiers Daily section down below doesn’t work (I used last season’s link which I hope is still good), go to TacomaRainiers.com and you should be able to work through it from there.
Video of all Rainiers games is live streamed on MiLB.TV. This requires a subscription, and for a reasonable price you get hundreds of games all around the minors. The MLB.tv feed is video from the home park with a simulcast of the home team’s radio broadcast – it’s a cool way to hear announcers from all around the country.
I hope you tune in!
—
There was some final roster shuffling yesterday.
Recently acquired reliever Connor Sadzeck reported to the Mariners, so they optioned reliever Nick Rumbelow to Tacoma. To make room on Tacoma’s roster, infielder Adam Law was released. This gives Tacoma 13 pitchers and 12 position players – which is the optimal mix in the high-scoring PCL.
Brown announced his starting rotation: Erik Swanson draws the opening day start. He’ll be followed by Tommy Milone on Friday, Tyler Danish on Saturday, Justus Sheffield on Sunday, and Nabil Crismatt on Monday. If there are no rain issues during this series (fingers crossed), that means Swanson will start the home opener on Tuesday.
Let’s get to the game box!
RAINIERS DAILY
YESTERDAY: The team worked out at Cheney Stadium in the morning, and then flew to Sacramento. (Normally in this space we’ll have a brief recap of the previous game).
ROSTER MOVES: RHP Nick Rumbelow was optioned to Tacoma, and infielder Adam Law was released.
TODAY: Tacoma (0-0) at Sacramento (0-0), 7:05.
OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.
OPPOSING MANAGER: Dave Brundage.
SEASONS SERIES: 0-0.
PITCHERS: RHP Erik Swanson (—) at LHP Andrew Suarez (—)
The Mariners acquired Swanson from the New York Yankees in the James Paxton trade. Suarez made 29 major league starts for the Giants last year, going 7-13, 4.49. He lost the fifth starter battle this spring to Drew Pomeranz.
HOT HITTERS: We’ll list some Rainiers hot hitters here, once we have some.
OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento has an older club and it appears – on paper – that the Giants are trying to win in Triple-A this season (which is not their usual focus). Triple-A veterans Henry Ramos, Donovan Solano, and Anthony Garcia each put up big numbers for different PCL teams last year.
FAMILIAR FACES: former Rainiers and Mariners switch-pitcher Pat Venditte is with Sacramento… Sacramento catcher and MLB veteran Stephen Vogt lives in Tumwater, where his wife Alyssa coaches the Tumwater High School girl’s basketball team.
BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.
PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.
Links:
- The News Tribune has a breakdown of the Rainiers opening day roster.
- Hey, we’ve got a Q&A with Rainiers manager Daren Brown.
- USS Mariner has its annual Tacoma Rainiers preview.
- Lookout Landing has its first Mariners State of the Farm. The guy who writes these – Ben Thoen – is very thorough.
- Our buddy Dan Vogelbach got in on the Mariners fun, hitting a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning of a 2-1 win over the Angels on Tuesday. Three takeaways from the win.
- The M’s are off two straight days due to a scheduled offday (Wed) and an early rainout (Thurs) in Chicago; they hope to play a day game on Friday.
- Fangraphs has an article on what’s behind Tim Beckham‘s fast start.
- We don’t usually link to stories from The Athletic because it is strictly a subscription site, but here’s an exception if you are a subscriber: they have an excellent Mariners minor league preview.
- The Times has a post with all four of the Mariners full-season minor league rosters.
- If you want to sit and read about the 2019 minor league season for a couple of hours, here is the landing page for Baseball America’s preview issue (subscription needed for a lot of these). Of note, we learned that Daren Brown ranks No. 18 among active minor league manager in career wins.
PCL News:
- Stephen Vogt has already emerged as the leader of the River Cats.
- As anticipated, new Reno skipper Chris Cron will be managing his son Kevin this year. Aside from that lede, the article suggests that the Rainiers division rival will be led by its pitching staff this year.
- The Salt Lake Bees have a local product on the roster.
- We have a Round Rock Express preview from the Austin newspaper. They have top pitching prospect Forrest Whitley on the club.
- Autozone Park in Memphis will have its 20th opening day today.
- The New Orleans Baby Cakes open at home in their final PCL season.