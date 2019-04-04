Rainiers Season Opener Tonight!

The 2019 Tacoma Rainiers take the field for the first time tonight, in the PCL opener at Sacramento. It’s the first game of a five-game series before the Rainiers return to Tacoma and play the home opener on Tuesday.

Tonight’s game – and all games both home and away – will be broadcast live on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The pregame show starts 15 minutes prior to first pitch, and we’ll have an interview with manager Daren Brown tonight. Tonight’s game starts at 7:05 and the pregame will be at 6:50.

If you don’t get 850 AM, there is a free internet live stream of the radio broadcast for every single game this season. If the radio link in the Rainiers Daily section down below doesn’t work (I used last season’s link which I hope is still good), go to TacomaRainiers.com and you should be able to work through it from there.

Video of all Rainiers games is live streamed on MiLB.TV. This requires a subscription, and for a reasonable price you get hundreds of games all around the minors. The MLB.tv feed is video from the home park with a simulcast of the home team’s radio broadcast – it’s a cool way to hear announcers from all around the country.

I hope you tune in!

There was some final roster shuffling yesterday.

Recently acquired reliever Connor Sadzeck reported to the Mariners, so they optioned reliever Nick Rumbelow to Tacoma. To make room on Tacoma’s roster, infielder Adam Law was released. This gives Tacoma 13 pitchers and 12 position players – which is the optimal mix in the high-scoring PCL.

Brown announced his starting rotation: Erik Swanson draws the opening day start. He’ll be followed by Tommy Milone on Friday, Tyler Danish on Saturday, Justus Sheffield on Sunday, and Nabil Crismatt on Monday. If there are no rain issues during this series (fingers crossed), that means Swanson will start the home opener on Tuesday.

Let’s get to the game box!

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The team worked out at Cheney Stadium in the morning, and then flew to Sacramento. (Normally in this space we’ll have a brief recap of the previous game).

ROSTER MOVES: RHP Nick Rumbelow was optioned to Tacoma, and infielder Adam Law was released.

TODAY: Tacoma (0-0) at Sacramento (0-0), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Dave Brundage.

SEASONS SERIES: 0-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Erik Swanson (—) at LHP Andrew Suarez (—)

The Mariners acquired Swanson from the New York Yankees in the James Paxton trade. Suarez made 29 major league starts for the Giants last year, going 7-13, 4.49. He lost the fifth starter battle this spring to Drew Pomeranz.

HOT HITTERS: We’ll list some Rainiers hot hitters here, once we have some.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento has an older club and it appears – on paper – that the Giants are trying to win in Triple-A this season (which is not their usual focus). Triple-A veterans Henry Ramos, Donovan Solano, and Anthony Garcia each put up big numbers for different PCL teams last year.

FAMILIAR FACES: former Rainiers and Mariners switch-pitcher Pat Venditte is with Sacramento… Sacramento catcher and MLB veteran Stephen Vogt lives in Tumwater, where his wife Alyssa coaches the Tumwater High School girl’s basketball team.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL News:

