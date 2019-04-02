 

Preliminary Opening Day Roster Revealed

Alright, we have a preliminary Tacoma Rainiers roster for opening day on Thursday.

It’s “preliminary” because it can change before first pitch on Thursday. In fact it is likely to change, with the Mariners acquiring reliever Connor Sadzeck yesterday and the roster shuffling that will occur when he arrives.

But the team is here in Tacoma and has a workout today, and these are the guys who are here:

PITCHERS

  • Ruben Alaniz
  • Dan Altavilla
  • Shawn Armstrong (MLB rehab)
  • Nabil Crismatt
  • Tyler Danish
  • Ryan Garton
  • Robinson Leyer
  • David McKay
  • Tommy Milone
  • Tayler Scott
  • Justus Sheffield
  • Erik Swanson
  • Matt Tenuta

CATCHERS

  • David Freitas
  • Jose Lobaton
  • Austin Nola

INFIELDERS

  • J.P. Crawford
  • Joey Curletta
  • Adam Law
  • Shed Long
  • Tim Lopes
  • Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS

  • Braden Bishop
  • Ian Miller
  • Tito Polo
  • Eric Young Jr.

That’s twelve pitchers plus Armstrong (who doesn’t count as he is technically on the major league IL), and 13 position players.

There are likely to be more moves involving relief pitchers before Thursday’s opener. One such move just happened earlier today: the Mariners activated veteran reliever Anthony Swarzak from the injured list, and optioned David McKay back to Tacoma.

I’ll have details on the starting rotation and who gets opening day, etc, as I learn them.

