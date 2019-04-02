Preliminary Opening Day Roster Revealed

Alright, we have a preliminary Tacoma Rainiers roster for opening day on Thursday.

It’s “preliminary” because it can change before first pitch on Thursday. In fact it is likely to change, with the Mariners acquiring reliever Connor Sadzeck yesterday and the roster shuffling that will occur when he arrives.

But the team is here in Tacoma and has a workout today, and these are the guys who are here:

PITCHERS

Ruben Alaniz

Dan Altavilla

Shawn Armstrong (MLB rehab)

Nabil Crismatt

Tyler Danish

Ryan Garton

Robinson Leyer

David McKay

Tommy Milone

Tayler Scott

Justus Sheffield

Erik Swanson

Matt Tenuta

CATCHERS

David Freitas

Jose Lobaton

Austin Nola

INFIELDERS

J.P. Crawford

Joey Curletta

Adam Law

Shed Long

Tim Lopes

Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS

Braden Bishop

Ian Miller

Tito Polo

Eric Young Jr.

That’s twelve pitchers plus Armstrong (who doesn’t count as he is technically on the major league IL), and 13 position players.

There are likely to be more moves involving relief pitchers before Thursday’s opener. One such move just happened earlier today: the Mariners activated veteran reliever Anthony Swarzak from the injured list, and optioned David McKay back to Tacoma.

I’ll have details on the starting rotation and who gets opening day, etc, as I learn them.

