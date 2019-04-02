Preliminary Opening Day Roster Revealed

Alright, we have a preliminary Tacoma Rainiers roster for opening day on Thursday.
It’s “preliminary” because it can change before first pitch on Thursday. In fact it is likely to change, with the Mariners acquiring reliever Connor Sadzeck yesterday and the roster shuffling that will occur when he arrives.
But the team is here in Tacoma and has a workout today, and these are the guys who are here:
PITCHERS
- Ruben Alaniz
- Dan Altavilla
- Shawn Armstrong (MLB rehab)
- Nabil Crismatt
- Tyler Danish
- Ryan Garton
- Robinson Leyer
- David McKay
- Tommy Milone
- Tayler Scott
- Justus Sheffield
- Erik Swanson
- Matt Tenuta
CATCHERS
- David Freitas
- Jose Lobaton
- Austin Nola
INFIELDERS
- J.P. Crawford
- Joey Curletta
- Adam Law
- Shed Long
- Tim Lopes
- Kristopher Negron
OUTFIELDERS
- Braden Bishop
- Ian Miller
- Tito Polo
- Eric Young Jr.
That’s twelve pitchers plus Armstrong (who doesn’t count as he is technically on the major league IL), and 13 position players.
There are likely to be more moves involving relief pitchers before Thursday’s opener. One such move just happened earlier today: the Mariners activated veteran reliever Anthony Swarzak from the injured list, and optioned David McKay back to Tacoma.
I’ll have details on the starting rotation and who gets opening day, etc, as I learn them.
Links:
- Felix Hernandez pitched well in his first start of 2019 and the Mariners beat the Angels last night, 6-3. Three takeaways from the win.
- Matt Calkins writes that it was like a throwback night for Felix.
- Infield defense has been a struggle for the M’s so far, but they are trying to get better.
- Mike Trout played his first game at T-Mobile this year… and his first game since signing his 12-year contract.
- The Mariners traded a Class-A pitcher to Texas to acquire reliever Connor Sadzeck.
- In the PCL, it’s a good thing the Rainiers don’t open against Oklahoma City, because they have Clayton Kershaw making a rehab start on Thursday. Kershaw will face San Antonio… welcome to the PCL, Missions.
- Albuquerque is going to have a 100-mph reliever on the club.
- The Las Vegas Aviators are still taking grief for their new logo.