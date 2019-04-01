Opening Week In The PCL

It’s opening week in the Pacific Coast League. We’re almost there! The Rainiers season opener is Thursday at Sacramento (7:05 pm, 850 AM).

Most of the team arrived in Tacoma yesterday, and has workouts here in town before flying to Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon. The guys have a couple of days to take care of their living arrangements.

We should have a “preliminary opening day roster” on Tuesday. It’s “preliminary” because the Mariners are in action and might need to make roster moves prior to 7:05 pm on Thursday.

In fact, they have already made a couple of moves which you may have noticed.

Seattle picked up catcher Tom Murphy off waivers late last week, and they placed him on the big league roster, optioning David Freitas to Tacoma. That gives the Rainiers three catchers, with Jose Lobaton and Austin Nola. We don’t usually carry three catchers in Tacoma, but this might be an exception because Nola is a former infielder who can play several different positions.

There was also a bullpen move, necessitated by injury. Mariners closer Hunter Strickland was felled by a strained lat, and he’s going to be out for a couple of months. Seattle called up anticipated Rainiers reliever David McKay, who will be making his major league debut when he gets into a game.

Expect a lot of bullpen shuffling early in the season. Seattle has a several relief pitchers on the major league injured list who are close to returning. We’re going to have rehabs in Tacoma, guys getting healthy and other relievers being optioned down… and that’s before we even get to any performance-related roster moves.

Check back on Tuesday as I hope to have a preliminary roster at some point (might be later in the afternoon). Then we’ll get this season started.

In the meantime, here are a ton of links:

