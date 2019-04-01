Opening Week In The PCL

It’s opening week in the Pacific Coast League. We’re almost there! The Rainiers season opener is Thursday at Sacramento (7:05 pm, 850 AM).
Most of the team arrived in Tacoma yesterday, and has workouts here in town before flying to Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon. The guys have a couple of days to take care of their living arrangements.
We should have a “preliminary opening day roster” on Tuesday. It’s “preliminary” because the Mariners are in action and might need to make roster moves prior to 7:05 pm on Thursday.
In fact, they have already made a couple of moves which you may have noticed.
Seattle picked up catcher Tom Murphy off waivers late last week, and they placed him on the big league roster, optioning David Freitas to Tacoma. That gives the Rainiers three catchers, with Jose Lobaton and Austin Nola. We don’t usually carry three catchers in Tacoma, but this might be an exception because Nola is a former infielder who can play several different positions.
There was also a bullpen move, necessitated by injury. Mariners closer Hunter Strickland was felled by a strained lat, and he’s going to be out for a couple of months. Seattle called up anticipated Rainiers reliever David McKay, who will be making his major league debut when he gets into a game.
Expect a lot of bullpen shuffling early in the season. Seattle has a several relief pitchers on the major league injured list who are close to returning. We’re going to have rehabs in Tacoma, guys getting healthy and other relievers being optioned down… and that’s before we even get to any performance-related roster moves.
Check back on Tuesday as I hope to have a preliminary roster at some point (might be later in the afternoon). Then we’ll get this season started.
In the meantime, here are a ton of links:
- We have two rule changes in Triple-A baseball: relief pitchers must face at least three batters, unless they finish the inning. Tony D will not like this one. Also, the number of allowed mound visits has been trimmed from six to five. The previous limit of six did not come into play in a single Rainiers game in 2018. There is a third rule change regarding pitchers running the bases in extra innings that will not come into play for us, since we are blessed with the designated hitter.
- Here’s the story on the Mariners acquisition of Tom Murphy.
- MLB.com has a preseason peek at the Mariners farm system.
- The Mariners hammered the Red Sox in the home opener on Thursday night, 12-4. They hit more home runs on Friday, but lost to the Red Sox on a ninth inning homer amid concerns about the health of closer Hunter Strickland.
- I went to the game on Saturday, when the M’s seemed to be cruising to a rather simple and satisfying 6-2 win over the Red Sox before all hell broke loose in the ninth inning. One out away from victory, three straight ground balls to third base, three straight errors. I’ve never seen that before. They did hang on and win. Reaction from all involved in this story.
- Sunday it was another slugfest as the Mariners completed the series with a 10-8 victory, taking three-of-four from the defending World Champions. Nice start for the M’s, eh?
- Marco Gonzales is 2-0, and his win in the home opener paralleled Gonzaga’s NCAA Tournament victory.
- The plan is to “take a step back,” but Larry Stone says to enjoy the Mariners while they’re hot. In a follow-up column today he says it’s been an interesting view so far.
- Alex Rodriguez met Stone for coffee to try to mend some fences with the public and we’ll just leave this right here.
- Ryan Divish did a Mariners Q&A.
- Rosters? We are starting to get some PCL rosters! The Round Rock Express – now a Houston Astros affiliate – have two of the best pitching prospects in the minors.
- Tacoma plays El Paso six times in the first 15 games, and here’s a preview of their club from the El Paso Times. I was hoping we would get to see huge prospect Fernando Tatis Jr but he went out and made the big league club instead.
- Albuquerque’s preliminary roster is out and it appears that they are going to have a young and interesting starting rotation – which fits the parent Colorado Rockies recent trend.
- Infielder and local college star Nicky Lopez will be one of the key players for Omaha to start the season.
- The new ballpark in Las Vegas has some serious food options, including offerings from celebrity chef Giada.
- Fresno announced some upgrades to Chuckchansi Park.
Mike, Absolutely correct about Tony D. I’m sure he will try to get around it by having his pitcher suddenly develop an injury. Does that pitcher have to go on the IL if that happens? I heard something about that but not sure if it is fact?