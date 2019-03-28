MLB Openers Today; Rainiers Add Veteran

Welcome to Opening Day No. 2, the official Major League Baseball opener for 28 of the 30 teams. The Mariners and Oakland A’s already played on Opening Day No. 1 in Japan.
This is always a great day, with games on all day and night. It’s perfect background viewing while we prepare for Opening Day No. 3 – the PCL season openers one week from today.
Speaking of the PCL, we have some late Tacoma Rainiers roster news.
The Mariners signed veteran outfielder Eric Young Jr. to a Triple-A contract after he was released at the end of spring training by the Baltimore Orioles. Apparently Young did not make their opening day roster and decided to become a free agent rather than go to the Orioles Triple-A affiliate.
We’ve seen a lot of Young over the years, from when he was a prospect with Colorado Springs to his recent service with the Angels, where he played for Triple-A Salt Lake while serving as Mike Trout‘s fill-in.
Young is known to be an excellent clubhouse presence in Triple-A and a veteran leader. He’ll be good for what is going to be a young Rainiers roster.
“EY”, as he is often called, further adds to the team speed the Rainiers will feature. With just one power hitter (Joey Curletta) and at least three speed players in the lineup daily (among Young, Ian Miller, Tito Polo, and Braden Bishop) manager Daren Brown is really going to be putting the runners in motion a lot.
Infielder/outfielder Orlando Calixte still has not reported to spring training, supposedly due to work visa issues stemming from his native Dominican Republic. At this point it seems that once the issue is resolved, he’ll need some time in extended spring training before reporting to Tacoma.
Enjoy opening day!
