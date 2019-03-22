Notes From Rainiers Spring Training Vol. 1

The great Ichrio announced his retirement yesterday, playing in his final game for the Mariners, in his home country and in front of his most fervent fans. It was an amazing spectacle, if you were up at 5:30 to see it.

Ichiro played in one game at Cheney Stadium: in 2006 the Seattle Mariners played the Tacoma Rainiers in a preseason exhibition game, allowing the fans in Tacoma to see the Mariners stars up close. I seem to recall Ichiro playing center field in that game, in front of the giant wall.

Wish I had my scorebook handy to look that up. However, yesterday I flew to Arizona for some spring training action, and silly me I forgot to pack my 2006 scorebook.

Yesterday’s spring training game featured the Mariners taking on a Cincinnati Reds split squad at the Peoria Sports Complex. Because the major league Mariners are done with Arizona due to the trip to Japan, the spring training Mariners are made up of Tacoma players and other players filling in from minor league camp.

There is a rule that if a player on the 40-man roster is optioned to Triple-A during spring training, he can not appear in any “major league” spring training games. I had never given this rule any consideration until now. Last night the Mariners had to play without their optioned Tacoma players such as Joey Curletta, Shed Long, J.P. Crawford, etc. This meant that some younger guys were needed to fill out the lineup.

Here’s the Tacoma Rainiers – Arkansas Travelers – Modesto Nuts – West Virginia Power starting lineup that played as the Seattle Mariners against the Cincinnati Reds last night:

Tito Polo – LF Jake Fraley – DH Evan White – 1B Kyle Lewis – CF Jarred Kelenic – RF Chris Mariscal – SS Bobby Honeyman – 3B Joe Odom – C Donovan Walton – 2B

Of this group, only Polo and Mariscal seem like possible Tacoma Rainiers players on opening day. But it was fun to watch anyway, due to the cluster of younger prospects in the middle of the order.

Meanwhile, the Reds split squad had a handful of major leaguers and some minor league guys to play the later innings. However, the Reds brought six legitimate major league relief pitchers and used them to cover the entire game.

The situation brought some unusual match-ups, to say the least. Consider the case of Jarred Kelenic, who has name recognition due to his status as a prospect, but is years away from the majors and extremely raw for a game like this.

Kelenic is in his first spring training. This time last year he was a senior in high school. In ten days he’s going to Class-A West Virginia to begin his first full season of professional baseball. And last night he had four at-bats against four different established major league pitchers – the type of pitchers no one expects him to have any success against for another three or four years.

For the record, Kelenic had a moment. After grounding into a double play on the first pitch he saw in his first at-bat against Matt Bowman, he laced a two-out, line drive RBI single to center his second time up against Matt Wisler. Nine-year MLB veteran David Hernandez struck him out swinging later, and Sal Romano got him looking his fourth time up.

Additional thoughts from what became a 6-3 Mariners win:

Possible Rainiers pitcher Justin Dunn started for the Mariners, and he had a nice game. After walking the leadoff man in the first inning (yikes!), Dunn mowed ’em down for a trip through the lineup. He retired nine straight batters, striking out six including whiffs of major leaguers Scott Schebler , Derek Dietrich , and Phillip Ervin .

started for the Mariners, and he had a nice game. After walking the leadoff man in the first inning (yikes!), Dunn mowed ’em down for a trip through the lineup. He retired nine straight batters, striking out six including whiffs of major leaguers , , and . Schebler connected for the first hit against Dunn in the fourth inning, a ringing double to left-center on a first pitch fastball. He would later score on a two-out double by Kyle Farmer .

. All told, Dunn went four innings and allowed one run on three hits. He struck out six and walked two, with his fastball sitting at 91-92 according to the scoreboard radar gun (caveat: I have no idea how accurate that radar gun is). His fastball appeared to have some nice action to it, with late movement.

Dunn was followed by five different potential Rainiers relievers. David McKay , Robin Leyer , Tayler Scott , Ryan Garton , and Matt Tenuta each pitched one inning. Scott and Tenuta looked impressive, delivering quick scoreless frames. Garton and Leyer struggled with their control but survived, while McKay gave up a walk and a two-run homer to Courtney Hawkins .

, , , , and each pitched one inning. Scott and Tenuta looked impressive, delivering quick scoreless frames. Garton and Leyer struggled with their control but survived, while McKay gave up a walk and a two-run homer to . Shortstop Chris Mariscal had the big hit for the Mariners, pulling a two-run homer onto the berm in left field giving the M’s a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning. The blast came against Wisler, and it was the Mariners only extra-base hit of the game. If I had to guess, I suspect Mariscal will open the season in Double-A and be ready to come to Tacoma when J.P. Crawford moves to Seattle.

had the big hit for the Mariners, pulling a two-run homer onto the berm in left field giving the M’s a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning. The blast came against Wisler, and it was the Mariners only extra-base hit of the game. If I had to guess, I suspect Mariscal will open the season in Double-A and be ready to come to Tacoma when J.P. Crawford moves to Seattle. Tito Polo and Evan White each hit opposite-field RBI singles off lefty Ian Krol in the fifth inning, giving the M’s the lead for good. Polo looks like he’ll be an entertaining speed-based player for Tacoma.

Today there is a Double-A game on the backfields, where I’ll hopefully be able to get my first look at the 40-man roster guys like Curletta, Long, and Crawford.

Later tonight in the main ballpark the Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels, with a lineup probably much like last night’s. It’s a spring training doubleheader!

Tyler Danish starts the night game for the M’s. Signed as a minor league free agent after a solid 2018 season as a multiple-inning reliever in the International League, the Mariners have decided to stretch him out and use him as a starter for the Rainiers.

Links:

We’ll start with the Seattle Times news story on Ichiro’s retirement, written by Ryan Divish who was in Tokyo.

Here is Larry Stone’s terrific column on Ichiro’s retirement.

There was still a game, which the Mariners won in extra innings to improve to 2-0 on the year. Now it’s back to spring training for a week – exhibition games at Safeco, before a season re-start (Opening Day No. 2) on the 28th.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related