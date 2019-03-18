M’s Pre-Japan Roster Moves Included Some Surprises

We have lots to get caught up on from late last week, as the Mariners pared their roster down to 30 players before departing for Japan. They play their two official games over there later this week.

The big news for Tacoma fans was the release of former Rainiers and Mariners infielder Dustin Ackley. The M’s gave him a look on a minor league contract, but apparently they ultimately decided that they couldn’t carry him on the Tacoma roster. When the big league club is rebuilding and trying to move young talent through the system, it can be hard to keep a guy like Ackley. Hopefully he’ll latch on with another club.

In a surprise, utility man Kristopher Negron was removed from the Mariners 40-man roster and outrighted to Tacoma. I was under the impression that Negron had a spot on the Mariners opening day roster, but that impression was wrong. If Negron opens the season with the Rainiers he’ll be a big help for manager Daren Brown, with his ability to play anywhere on the field and hit just about anywhere in the lineup. Players with his flexibility have a lot of value in the PCL.

Here are the Mariners pre-Japan roster moves:

Optioned to Tacoma

RHP: Erik Swanson

LHP: Justus Sheffield

Infielders: Shed Long, J.P. Crawford

Re-Assigned to Minor League Camp

RHPs: Jorgan Cavanerio, Justin Dunn, David McKay

Infielders: Orlando Calixte, Tim Lopes, Evan White

Outfielders: Kyle Lewis, Tito Polo, Jake Fraley

Catchers: Joe DeCarlo, Austin Nola

Outrighted to Tacoma

Infielder: Kristopher Negron

The club will have to make five more cuts before the U.S. home opener next week.

—

This is going to be a busy week.

Later today the Tacoma Rainiers and Minor League Baseball are going to announce Tacoma’s “alter-ego” team name for the Copa de la Diversion initiative, which will occur for five home games this season. Hopefully we’ll get a cool team name and logo!

The blog will update daily for a few days when I head to spring training on Thursday and get to see the 2019 Tacoma Rainiers in person. Look for fresh posts over the weekend.

