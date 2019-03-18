 

M’s Pre-Japan Roster Moves Included Some Surprises

We have lots to get caught up on from late last week, as the Mariners pared their roster down to 30 players before departing for Japan. They play their two official games over there later this week.

The big news for Tacoma fans was the release of former Rainiers and Mariners infielder Dustin Ackley. The M’s gave him a look on a minor league contract, but apparently they ultimately decided that they couldn’t carry him on the Tacoma roster. When the big league club is rebuilding and trying to move young talent through the system, it can be hard to keep a guy like Ackley. Hopefully he’ll latch on with another club.

In a surprise, utility man Kristopher Negron was removed from the Mariners 40-man roster and outrighted to Tacoma. I was under the impression that Negron had a spot on the Mariners opening day roster, but that impression was wrong. If Negron opens the season with the Rainiers he’ll be a big help for manager Daren Brown, with his ability to play anywhere on the field and hit just about anywhere in the lineup. Players with his flexibility have a lot of value in the PCL.

Here are the Mariners pre-Japan roster moves:

Optioned to Tacoma

RHP: Erik Swanson

LHP: Justus Sheffield

Infielders: Shed Long, J.P. Crawford

Re-Assigned to Minor League Camp

RHPs: Jorgan Cavanerio, Justin Dunn, David McKay

Infielders: Orlando Calixte, Tim Lopes, Evan White

Outfielders: Kyle Lewis, Tito PoloJake Fraley

Catchers: Joe DeCarloAustin Nola

Outrighted to Tacoma

Infielder: Kristopher Negron

The club will have to make five more cuts before the U.S. home opener next week.

This is going to be a busy week.

Later today the Tacoma Rainiers and Minor League Baseball are going to announce Tacoma’s “alter-ego” team name for the Copa de la Diversion initiative, which will occur for five home games this season. Hopefully we’ll get a cool team name and logo!

The blog will update daily for a few days when I head to spring training on Thursday and get to see the 2019 Tacoma Rainiers in person. Look for fresh posts over the weekend.

Links:

  • Marco Gonzales gets the opening day start against the A’s on Wednesday night in Japan (or Thursday 2:35 AM for us). Manager Scott Servais revealed that Ichiro will be in the starting lineup.
  • The News Tribune has a story on likely Rainiers outfielder Braden Bishop and his little brother, who is a star at Arizona State and potential high draft pick in June. Bishop made the trip to Japan and could be on the active 28-man roster for the official games later this week.
  • The Mariners are in Japan and it turns out that Ichiro and Yusei Kikuchi are quite popular there.
  • Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager had hand surgery and is going to start the season on the injured list – the first time he has been placed on the injured list in his career.
  • Teenage outfield prospects Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez are becoming friends at spring training. They’ll probably start the season at Class-A West Virginia.
  • From Wednesday of this past week, Ryan Divish has a thorough injury report from M’s camp. He also tells us that outfielder Tito Polo is likely to break camp with Tacoma in what will be his first Triple-A season, so you might as well start practicing your “Tito! … Polo!” chants.
  • What happened this week on the field: on Monday, the Mariners had a ‘bullpen day’ in a 5-1 loss to the Royals. Matt Tenuta pitched two scoreless innings in the game… Tuesday’s game was rained out… Wednesday the team knocked off the San Francisco Giants, 8-4… Thursday and Friday the club traveled to Japan… on Saturday (our time) the M’s hit three homers and beat the Yomiuri Giants, 6-4… a pair of late-game homers helped the Mariners defeat Yomiuri again on Sunday.
  • MLB announced some rules changes, pending ratification by the teams. The rules that severely impact Triple-A roster movement (10-day injured list goes to 15-days, optioned pitchers must spend 15 days in minors) don’t take effect until 2020.
Advertisements

This entry was posted on Monday, March 18th, 2019 at 11:40 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: