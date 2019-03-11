M’s Closing In On Departure For Japan

It was another busy weekend at Mariners spring training camp, as the team moves closer to settling on 28 players to bring to Japan later this week.

Complicating the decision-making process are weekend injuries to third baseman Kyle Seager and reliever Gerson Bautista. We are waiting to hear the severity of both – although it has been interesting to see Ryon Healy in the lineup at third base these past two days.

The M’s made a few more spring training cut-downs over the weekend:

Re-Assigned to Minor League Camp

RHPs: Nabil Crismatt , Tayler Scott , Ryan Garton , Tyler Danish , Robinson Leyer

, , , , LHP: Matt Tenuta

Catcher: Cal Raleigh

Outfielder: Eric Filia, Dom Thompson-Williams

Most of these players are pitchers we have discussed in the last couple of posts. Crismatt appears to be a Rainiers starter, the other four righties will fight for Tacoma bullpen spots, and Tenuta is the only left-hander in the upper levels of the farm system.

Raleigh was a high draft pick last year and will go to one of the Class-A teams (Modesto or West Virginia).

Filia is in the Tacoma outfield hunt, while Thompson-Williams seems headed for Double-A Arkansas.

We’ve got a weekend’s worth of links down below, and then this blog is taking the remainder of the week off as I go on my annual preseason vacation to the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament, which is a ton of fun if you love hoops (even if your favorite team is terrible!).

We’ll be back early next week with a news round-up, and then later next week its time for a spring training trip with daily reports on how the Rainiers players are looking.

Links:

