M’s Closing In On Departure For Japan

It was another busy weekend at Mariners spring training camp, as the team moves closer to settling on 28 players to bring to Japan later this week.
Complicating the decision-making process are weekend injuries to third baseman Kyle Seager and reliever Gerson Bautista. We are waiting to hear the severity of both – although it has been interesting to see Ryon Healy in the lineup at third base these past two days.
The M’s made a few more spring training cut-downs over the weekend:
Re-Assigned to Minor League Camp
- RHPs: Nabil Crismatt, Tayler Scott, Ryan Garton, Tyler Danish, Robinson Leyer
- LHP: Matt Tenuta
- Catcher: Cal Raleigh
- Outfielder: Eric Filia, Dom Thompson-Williams
Most of these players are pitchers we have discussed in the last couple of posts. Crismatt appears to be a Rainiers starter, the other four righties will fight for Tacoma bullpen spots, and Tenuta is the only left-hander in the upper levels of the farm system.
Raleigh was a high draft pick last year and will go to one of the Class-A teams (Modesto or West Virginia).
Filia is in the Tacoma outfield hunt, while Thompson-Williams seems headed for Double-A Arkansas.
We’ve got a weekend’s worth of links down below, and then this blog is taking the remainder of the week off as I go on my annual preseason vacation to the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament, which is a ton of fun if you love hoops (even if your favorite team is terrible!).
We’ll be back early next week with a news round-up, and then later next week its time for a spring training trip with daily reports on how the Rainiers players are looking.
Links:
- Felix Hernandez‘s streak of ten straight opening day starts has apparently come to an end, and he’s not happy about it. Ryan Divish considers what may happen in the final year of Felix’s contract.
- Lauren Smith caught up with Dan Vogelbach, who is battling to make the Mariners opening day roster and is out of minor league options.
- Justus Sheffield pitched against the Mariners starting lineup in an intrasquad game, getting good reviews.
- The Times has a story on outfielder Jake Fraley, who has had a big spring training so far after being acquired in the Mike Zunino trade. He’s still on track to open with Double-A Arkansas, but a fast start could get him to Tacoma this summer.
- Shannon Drayer has lots of interesting background information on pitching prospect Justin Dunn, who discovered his talent when he was seven years old at a dunk tank.
- In the exhibition games, Sunday was a rough day for Mariners pitchers in split squads. One squad was blown out by Cleveland, 16-2, and the other blew a 9-3 lead and tied the Angels, 9-9… Saturday it was likely Rainiers starter Erik Swanson who allowed two solo homers in a 2-0 loss to the Dodgers, although manager Scott Servais said Swanson pitched well for the most part… Marco Gonzales had a very tough outing in a 9-3 loss to the Cubs on Friday… and on Thursday it was Yusei Kikuchi working through some adversity to help the M’s beat the Reds, 11-3.
- Dan Wilson‘s son Eli played in a college tournament at Safeco this past weekend, and he is expected to enter the draft after this season. He’s a catcher, too.
- Former Rainiers all-star Adam Jones is signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Interesting article from Baseball Prospectus (subscription required) on roster moves, revealing that the total number of options and recalls among pitchers has doubled in the last ten years, while the number among hitters has seen just a slight increase. The Mariners are one of the teams with a dramatic increase.