Imagine This: Spring Training Has Begun

I know. It’s hard for any of us to picture right now. Maybe try it this way:
Sit down next to your heater. Or if your power is out, next to the fireplace. Bundle up in an extra jacket. Do something to feel warm for a minute.
Close your eyes. Forget all about the snow, and the slush, and that fallen tree in your backyard and the car that has been frozen without moving since Thursday.
Imagine yourself in a different part of the world. A place where there is a sun. The sky is blue. A sun-splashed baseball diamond is in front of you. You remembered to bring your sunglasses – you’re smart like that.
There it is! You can see it!
All across Arizona and Florida, pitchers and catchers reported to spring training today. Baseball season is on its way.
—
We’ll continue with our Rainiers positional previews on Thursday when we take a look at the middle infielders. In the meantime, entertain yourself with some stories from the start of spring training.
Links:
- It’s nice and sunny in Peoria, Arizona as the M’s open camp, but the locals think… oh no.
- The Seattle Times lays out the five key storylines as the Mariners begin spring training.
- Mariners radio reporter Shannon Drayer has her spring training preview article.
- Ryan Divish has a feature on the Mariners new pitching coach, Paul Davis.
- This is pretty cool: the nation of Panama won the Caribbean World Series for the first time since 1950 – and they weren’t even supposed to be in the tournament. Several of Panama’s key players have appeared in the PCL recently, and 2018 El Paso Chihuahuas shortstop Javy Guerra was the MVP of the series.
- Fangraphs posted a preview of the June draft, and they have a kid from Lakeside High School as a projected top-ten pick.