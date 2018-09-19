Memphis Wins It All

Congratulations, again, to the Memphis Redbirds – this time for winning the Triple-A National Championship.
Memphis took down the Durham Bulls on Tuesday night in Columbus, Ohio. They won the Triple-A National Championship Game in a blowout, 14-4.
Redbirds infielder Alex Mejia took home the MVP award, going 5-for-5 with five RBI and three runs scored. Just a few days ago he had a walkoff squeeze bunt in the 11th inning of Game Three of the PCL Championship Series against Fresno.
Outfielder Lane Thomas provided the power, going 3-for-5 with a triple, a homer, and five RBI. Tommy Edman and Rangel Ravelo each scored three runs for the Redbirds.
Reliever Giovanny Gallegos pitched a scoreless ninth inning to end the game, and was promoted to the big leagues during the post game celebration.
Thus ends the 2018 Triple-A season.
—
The final affiliation switches revealed themselves yesterday, and there were some surprises. I’ll have a longer post about it later this week – probably Thursday afternoon. Until then, here are the final results:
- Las Vegas – Oakland A’s
- Round Rock – Houston Astros
- Nashville – Texas Rangers
- Fresno – Washington Nationals (!!!)
- San Antonio – Milwaukee Brewers
Links:
- Story (with videos and photos) on the Triple-A National Championship Game from MiLB.com.
- Baseball America’s JJ Cooper was at the game and filed this story.
- Here’s a story from the Memphis paper on the Redbirds championship season.
- The Mariners were shut out by Josh James and the Houston Astros on Tuesday night, eliminating the M’s from AL West contention. They are still mathematically in the Wild Card hunt, for now.
- The Houston Astros fired Triple-A Fresno manager Rodney Linares, which is somewhat shocking. Fresno had a great season, and Linares was an Astros lifer with 22 years in the organization.
- I didn’t know this streak existed: the National League won interleague play this year – something it had not done since 2003. The AL had won 14 straight seasons. Story from Jeff Sullivan.
I always look forward to the Triple a Championship game, as there are only 2 AAA games broadcast on “the big screen” every season.However, once again a blowout! I just doesn’t make for fun viewing. Don’t get me wrong, Memphis is NOT obligated to put on the brakes, and Durham ( especially the pitchers) are doing their best too. I wonder if there is some disparity between the two leagues?
PCL is generally a hitters league while IL is a pitchers league. Using 2014-2016 ballpark factors, the PCL run factor was about 1 run per game more than the IL. There were 3 PCL ballparks more hitter friendly than the top hitter friendly IL park and Columbus was the second most hitter friendly ballpark in the IL (and 6th most in all of Triple-A) so I”m not surprised there was some scoring in both the all-star and triple-a national championship games there. I just got bored with the same venue hosting both games in the same season. It’d be nice to break it up and highlight 2 different parks each year for the national tv audience.
Hopefully, Oakland doesn’t make Vegas a powerhouse like they did Sacramento for many years.