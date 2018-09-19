Memphis Wins It All

Congratulations, again, to the Memphis Redbirds – this time for winning the Triple-A National Championship.

Memphis took down the Durham Bulls on Tuesday night in Columbus, Ohio. They won the Triple-A National Championship Game in a blowout, 14-4.

Redbirds infielder Alex Mejia took home the MVP award, going 5-for-5 with five RBI and three runs scored. Just a few days ago he had a walkoff squeeze bunt in the 11th inning of Game Three of the PCL Championship Series against Fresno.

Outfielder Lane Thomas provided the power, going 3-for-5 with a triple, a homer, and five RBI. Tommy Edman and Rangel Ravelo each scored three runs for the Redbirds.

Reliever Giovanny Gallegos pitched a scoreless ninth inning to end the game, and was promoted to the big leagues during the post game celebration.

Thus ends the 2018 Triple-A season.

The final affiliation switches revealed themselves yesterday, and there were some surprises. I’ll have a longer post about it later this week – probably Thursday afternoon. Until then, here are the final results:

Las Vegas – Oakland A’s

Round Rock – Houston Astros

Nashville – Texas Rangers

Fresno – Washington Nationals (!!!)

San Antonio – Milwaukee Brewers

More on this later.

