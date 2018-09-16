Memphis Repeats As PCL Champions

The Memphis Redbirds shut out Fresno last night at Autozone Park, 5-0, and clinched its second straight Pacific Coast League championship. Memphis won the best-of-five series, three games to one.

The Redbirds became the first back-to-back PCL champions since Omaha did it in 2013-2014. The office produced a cute “Beak-2-Beak” logo.

The Memphis Redbirds won their second straight league title Saturday and released a Beak 2 Beak Champions logo. pic.twitter.com/KlWZW75EJU — Minor League Stories (@MinorsTeamNames) September 16, 2018

Congratulations to the Redbirds, who had the best record in the PCL pretty much all season long after winning a whopping 91 games in 2017. The upper level of the St. Louis Cardinals farm system is loaded right now, and they have had excellent teams in Memphis these past two seasons.

On top of that, Redbirds manager Stubby Clapp is gaining some traction among national baseball media as a potential major league manager. We’ll see if he scores a big league job during the offseason. The back-to-back PCL titles will certainly help his cause.

In Game Four on Saturday, starting pitcher Jake Woodford was masterful. The 21-year-old Triple-A rookie tossed 7.1 shutout innings, giving up just three hits (all singles) and one walk while striking out six. Reliever Giovanny Gallegos – the hitting star in Game Four of the American Conference finals – recorded the final five outs to nail down the save.

Offensively, outfielder Randy Arozarena hit two home runs and drove in all five for Memphis. He hit a three-run homer off Cy Sneed in the first inning, and a two-run blast off Matt Ramsey in the eighth.

There is one game left for Memphis: the Triple-A Baseball National Championship Game, against the International League champion the Durham Bulls. This game will be played on Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.

It’s a rematch, since both Durham and Memphis are back-to-back league champions. Last year Durham won the Triple-A National Championship Game, 5-3.

Here’s the story on Memphis winning the PCL title, from MiLB.com.

The Mariners won again in Anaheim on Saturday evening, and they will try to get a rare four-game road series sweep today.

Seattle Times writer Ryan Divish did his weekly Mariners Q&A, this time with a lot of focus on the status of Nelson Cruz .

. The M’s are taking a look at Kristopher Negron as the possible utility infielder/outfielder for 2019, Divish reports.

as the possible utility infielder/outfielder for 2019, Divish reports. The Oakland A’s have been told they will not be affiliated with Triple-A Nashville in 2019, according to reports. Nashville ownership gave ’em the boot – it was an odd alignment to begin with.

MLB teams get to decide on these things, too: the Houston Astros have informed the Fresno Grizzlies that they will not be renewing their affiliate. Look for the Astros to affiliate with a PCL team closer to home.

