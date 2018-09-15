Redbirds Squeeze Out Win In 11th, Take Lead In PCL Finals

Checking in on a Saturday morning to give you a quick update on the PCL Championship Series.
Game Three was a fun one: Memphis won in the bottom of the 11th inning, 2-1, on a game-ending squeeze bunt.
It was tied 1-1 after ten. Keep in mind, there are no weird rules in extra innings during the playoffs. The games are played the traditional way.
Memphis’s Tommy Edman hit a leadoff single, and managed to go all the way to third base on a wild pickoff throw. With one out, Alex Mejia put down a perfect “safety squeeze” bunt and brought in the winning run.
Memphis leads the series, two games to one. The Redbirds can win back-to-back PCL Championships with a victory tonight or tomorrow.
Game Four is tonight at 4:35 (Pacific). Up against the wall, Fresno starts RHP Cy Sneed against Memphis RHP Jake Woodford. You can follow along live right here.
Links:
- Story on the PCL Finals from MiLB.com.
- Apparently a trip to Orange County is exactly what the Mariners needed. Yesterday the M’s pitched a shutout on bullpen day, and on Thursday, Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer as the Mariners won the opener at Anaheim.
- The Mariners are limping toward the finish line, physically. James Paxton has pneumonia?
- The Las Vegas newspaper has a clean, easy-to-read story on what affiliation changes we may see in the PCL over the next two weeks.