Redbirds Squeeze Out Win In 11th, Take Lead In PCL Finals

Checking in on a Saturday morning to give you a quick update on the PCL Championship Series.

Game Three was a fun one: Memphis won in the bottom of the 11th inning, 2-1, on a game-ending squeeze bunt.

It was tied 1-1 after ten. Keep in mind, there are no weird rules in extra innings during the playoffs. The games are played the traditional way.

Memphis’s Tommy Edman hit a leadoff single, and managed to go all the way to third base on a wild pickoff throw. With one out, Alex Mejia put down a perfect “safety squeeze” bunt and brought in the winning run.

Memphis leads the series, two games to one. The Redbirds can win back-to-back PCL Championships with a victory tonight or tomorrow.

Game Four is tonight at 4:35 (Pacific). Up against the wall, Fresno starts RHP Cy Sneed against Memphis RHP Jake Woodford. You can follow along live right here.

Links:

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Saturday, September 15th, 2018 at 11:09 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.