Rainiers & Mariners Extend Agreement Through 2022

Today the Seattle Mariners and Tacoma Rainiers announced a four-year extension of their Player Development Contract, lasting through the 2022 season.

The Rainiers first affiliated with the Mariners in 1995, and the agreement has become one of the longest in Minor League Baseball. The 2019 season will be the 25th year of the union.

Thanks to the Seattle Mariners scouting and development programs, we’ve seen some great players come through Cheney Stadium. From Alex Rodriguez to Freddy Garcia to Joel Pineiro to Felix Hernandez to Adam Jones to Shin-Soo Choo to Kyle Seager to James Paxton to… you get the picture. We’ve seen a lot of players who have gone on to have long major league careers.

The Player Development Contract means that the Mariners will continue to supply the Tacoma Rainiers players, manager, and coaches, along with assorted team training and medical personnel. The Rainiers operate the business side of Cheney Stadium, including the playing field and team travel. There is a long and tremendously boring list of shared expenses, such as bats and balls and uniforms and umpires. Rainiers pay for this, Mariners pay for that, this one gets split 50/50, etc.

We’re happy to be locked in with the Mariners for another four years.

There will be teams in the PCL that do not renew their current major league affiliations, and agreements will switch around a bit. News on changes in this area will start to develop over the next four weeks.

The PCL Championship Series continued on Wednesday night in Fresno.

Game Two: Fresno 10, Memphis 1. The best-of-five series is tied, 1-1.

Fresno scored six runs in the second inning and coasted to the win. Each team has won a game by blowout so far in this series. Last night Drew Ferguson and Kyle Tucker each had two hits, a homer, and three RBI to lead the Grizzlies. Nick Tanielu went 3-for-5 and scored twice.

Thursday is an off day for travel. The series resumes with Game Three on Friday night in Memphis, at 5:05 (Pacific). Fresno starts RHP Rogelio Armenteros against Memphis RHP Chris Ellis.

Your landing page for all live coverage of the PCL Playoffs is right here.

Links:

Here’s the MiLB.com story on Game Two of the PCL Championship Series.

I went to the Mariners-Padres game on Wednesday afternoon. I got to see the M’s fall behind 5-0, strike out a franchise record nine times in a row, battle back, and fall just short, 5-4. They got swept by the Padres.

Larry Stone writes that the Mariners are stuck in an unsatisfying limbo. This is an excellent look at the big picture – if you can stomach it.

Bob Dutton takes a look at how the Mariners fare in “control the zone” stats, and baserunning numbers. They do fine in walks drawn versus walks issued, because the pitching staff doesn’t walk many. But the hitters rank last in all of major league baseball in walks drawn.

Earlier this week, Dutton posted his Mariners minor league awards.

No blog on Friday. We’ll be back on Saturday to catch up on the PCL Championship Series.

