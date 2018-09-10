PCL Championship Series Set

The PCL Conference Finals ended on Sunday, and we have two teams ready to duke it out in the PCL Championship Series. Both are recent winners.

Memphis won the American Conference title, and is bidding to become a repeat league champion. Fresno won the Pacific Conference finals, and the Grizzlies last won the league title just three years ago.

PACIFIC CONFERENCE

Fresno 10, El Paso 1. Fresno wins the series, three games to two.

Lots of drama in the series, but not much in the final game. Fresno won two road games at El Paso, returned home and lost games three and four to El Paso… and then wiped them out in Game Five.

The Grizzlies had 13 hits, with five different players notching multiple hits. Starting pitcher Brock Dykxhoorn went five innings allowing one run, and four Fresno relievers followed by tossing one scoreless inning each. Fresno had a healthy lead (5-1) by the fourth inning, and broke it wide open with three more runs in the sixth.

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Memphis 4, Oklahoma City 3 (10). Memphis wins the series, three games to one.

Oklahoma City went into Sunday’s action needing to sweep a doubleheader – something it did on back-to-back days to end the regular season and reach the playoffs.

These were nine inning games (playoff rules, apparently), and the second game would only be played if necessary.

In the opening game they were tied after nine innings, 1-1. Oklahoma City’s Henry Ramos hit a two-run homer in the top of the tenth to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead.

Memphis started to rally in the bottom of the tenth, scoring a run and advancing the tying runner at third with two outs. Alex Mejia came through with an RBI single, tying the game. A walk put two men on, and the Dodgers intentionally walked the next hitter to load the bases, since the pitcher was up next and Memphis was out of pinch hitters.

The pitcher scheduled to bat was reliever Giovvany Gallegos, who had one professional at-bat. He got behind in the count 0-2, then singled in the winning run and sent Memphis to the Championship Series.

PCL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Memphis is looking to become the first back-to-back champions since the Omaha Storm Chasers took the title in both 2013 and 2014. Fresno last won the league title in 2015.

Best-of-five series, with an off day for travel. All times Pacific.

Tuesday: Memphis at Fresno, 7:05.

Wednesday: Memphis at Fresno, 7:05.

Thursday: off.

Friday: Fresno at Memphis, 5:05.

Saturday: Fresno at Memphis, 4:35 (if necessary).

Sunday: Fresno at Memphis, 3:05 (if necessary).

Your landing page for all live coverage of the PCL Playoffs is right here.

Links:

