Both PCL Playoff Series Reach Final Day

The first round of PCL playoffs will end today, and everything is still up in the air…
PACIFIC CONFERENCE
El Paso 4, at Fresno 2. Series tied, 2-2.
Collin Rea had a strong start, and El Paso strung together five consecutive hits creating a four-run rally in the seventh inning. Once down 2-0 in the series, El Paso has tied it up going into the final game today.
Game Five is today at 5:05 in Fresno. El Paso starts Walker Lockett (on three days rest) against Fresno’s Brock Dykxhoorn.
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
Rained out on Saturday. Memphis leads the series, 2-1.
They will play a doubleheader (if necessary) today starting at 12:05 (Pacific) at Autozone Park in Memphis. Oklahoma City must sweep the doubleheader to move on – seems like they have done this before, eh?
Your landing page for all live coverage of the PCL Playoffs is right here.
Links:
- Story from MiLB.com on the PCL playoffs, and El Paso’s dominance on the road this year.
- The Mariners Double-A Arkansas affiliate is playing a decisive Game Five today after a loss to Tulsa last night (recap at the bottom of this story).
- The M’s lost to the Yankees again last night, this time by a score of 4-2.
- Ryan Divish has one of his Mariners Q&As.
- Former Rainiers outfielder Franklin Gutierrez was at Safeco Field yesterday, and The News Tribune caught up with him.