Two Games Fours Tonight In PCL Plaoffs

Both PCL Playoffs series are moving on to Game Four today…

PACIFIC CONFERENCE

El Paso 2, Fresno 0 – Fresno leads the best-of-five series, 2-1.

Allen Craig hit a two-run double in the top of the first inning and that was it. Cal Quantrill pitched six innings of two-hit ball, and four relievers finished it up.

Game Four in Fresno is tonight at 7:05. Colin Rea starts for El Paso against Fresno’s Cy Sneed.

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Memphis 5, Oklahoma City 4 – Memphis leads the series, 2-1.

The game of the day, as the Redbirds overcame a 4-2 deficit by scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for the stunning win. Max Schrock had the game-winning RBI single against Dodgers closer Brian Schlitter.

Game Four is at 4:35 (Pacific) tonight at Autozone Park. Oklahoma City starts Zach Neal, while Memphis will go with Jake Woodford.

MiLB.com has a story on the PCL playoffs right here.

Your landing page for all live coverage of the PCL Playoffs is right here.

Links:

The Mariners were shut out in the series opener by the Yankees, 4-0. They are 6.5 games out of the wild card and are in need of a miracle finish.

Double-A Arkansas took a 2-1 lead in the Texas League semifinals. Game story from MiLB.com.

Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year award goes to… Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Saturday, September 8th, 2018 at 10:30 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.