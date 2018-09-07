PCL Playoffs Update, but first… Wichita Baby Cakes?

Before we get to the playoffs update, we’ve got some big news from the PCL.

The mayor of Wichita, Kansas said that the New Orleans franchise has committed to move to Wichita after the construction of a new ballpark in 2020.

New Orleans baseball is struggling to draw fans in a crowded sports market. Wichita is geographically friendly to the PCL, just a two-hour drive from Oklahoma City.

As for quality of life for the few of us who travel throughout the PCL, this will go down as an all-time disaster along the likes of Hawaii to Colorado Springs and Vancouver to Sacramento.

More on the story from MiLB.com. Similar coverage from the Times-Picayune. Additional details from Ballpark Digest.

PACIFIC CONFERENCE

Fresno 7, El Paso 5. Fresno leads the best-of-five series, 2-0. Game recap from the El Paso Times.

This game wasn’t as close as the final score indicates: Fresno took a 7-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning and held on. The Grizzlies had 15 hits, including home runs by Nick Tanielu and Alex De Goti.

Fresno can clinch the series at home tonight at 7:05. The Grizzlies start Rogelio Armenteros against El Paso’s Cal Quantrill.

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

After Wednesday’s rain out, the teams played a doubleheader in Oklahoma City last night. It was a split.

Game One: Memphis 4, Oklahoma City 2. This was a pitcher’s duel between Kevin Herget and Daniel Corcino 0-0 until the bottom of the fifth. Memphis strung some singles together and scored two runs in the sixth, and two in the seventh.

Game Two: Oklahoma City 5, Memphis 4. Connor Joe, Henry Ramos, and Angelo Mora each homered to drive in all five runs for the Dodgers.

MiLB.com story on the doubleheader.

Tonight: the series moves to Memphis for Game Three, which starts at 5:05 Pacific. Former Rainier Logan Bawcom starts for Oklahoma City, Memphis does not have a listed starter.

Your landing page for all live coverage of the PCL Playoffs is right here.

Links:

The Mariners were off yesterday, and now they host the New York Yankees in a series of importance.

Is it time for the Mariners to part ways with Mike Zunino ? TJ Cotterill of The News Tribune investigates.

? TJ Cotterill of The News Tribune investigates. Pitcher Rob Whalen was removed from the Mariners 40-man roster and outrighted to Tacoma.

was removed from the Mariners 40-man roster and outrighted to Tacoma. Double-A Arkansas lost its game in the Texas League playoffs last night. They are tied with Tulsa 1-1 in the best-of-five series. Box score.

