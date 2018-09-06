PCL Playoffs: Day One

The first day of the PCL playoffs brought us a thriller in El Paso, and a damper in Oklahoma City.

PACIFIC CONFERENCE

Fresno 8, El Paso 7 (10). Fresno leads the series, 1-0.

Myles Straw had the go-ahead RBI single in the tenth inning to earn the win for Fresno in a game that was high scoring and swung back-and-forth. Note that traditional extra-innings rules are being used in the playoffs – no automatic runners. Game story from MiLB.com.

Game Two is tonight at 6:05 (Pacific). Fresno is starting RHP Trent Thornton against El Paso LHP Logan Allen.

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

After all of the drama surrounding the Oklahoma City Dodgers remarkable surge to the playoffs, the team went home to host Memphis in the opening game of the playoffs… and got rained out.

They are playing a doubleheader today starting at 3:05 (Pacific). Memphis starts RHP Kevin Herget in the opener against Oklahoma City’s RHP Daniel Corcino. Game Two is LHP Tyler Lyons against LHP Kyle Lobstein.

Your landing page for all live coverage of the PCL Playoffs is right here.

—

Elsewhere, the Mariners Double-A Arkansas affiliate won its opener in the Texas League playoffs last night as Kyle Lewis had a strong game. Read about it here.

