PCL Playoffs Begin Today

It’s playoffs time in the PCL, but first let’s get to the end of the Tacoma Rainiers season.

The Rainiers finished the season with a 5-4 win at El Paso on Monday afternoon. Cameron Rupp had a big game at the plate, driving in four of the runs with a three-run homer and the go-ahead, two-out RBI single in the seventh inning.

In their Tacoma debuts, new relievers Rigo Beltran (from the Arizona Rookie League) and Trevor Frank (from Double-A Arkansas) combined to pitch five no-hit innings. Daniel Schlereth worked a scoreless ninth to earn the save. It was a fitting end to a season in which the bullpen was the strength of the team all year long.

Tacoma finished the season with a record of 66-73.

After the game, the Mariners called up three more players who had been in the majors previously this season: Gordon Beckham, Casey Lawrence, and Dan Vogelbach. Vogelbach finished the season on Tacoma’s disabled list with a hamstring injury, and as of Monday he was not able to play. It could be a while before he’s able to help the M’s.

News from the PCL:

Cashman Field in Las Vegas closed with a bang, as Peter Alonso hit a walk-off home run to give the 51s a 4-3 victory over Sacramento. It was Alonso’s 36th home run of the season (21st in the PCL; he had 15 in Double-A) which tied him with Daytona’s Ibandel Isabel for the lead in all of Minor League Baseball and the Joe Bauman Trophy. Alonso also led all of the minors with 119 RBI.

Fresno’s J.D. Davis won the PCL batting title with a rare interpretation of Official Baseball Rule 9.22(a) going into effect: he finished one plate appearance shy of qualifying for the league lead, so they give him an 0-for-1 and re-computed his batting average. This came to .341, and he took the crown.

Jabari Blash of Salt Lake homered on the last day of the season to win the PCL home run title. He finished with 29, one more than last year’s champion A.J. Reed of Fresno.

PCL MVP Josh Fuentes of Albuquerque finished with 180 hits, which led all of Minor League Baseball.

And then there was the end of the franchise in Colorado Springs. What a story.

Needing just one win in four games to clinch a division title and playoff spot in the final season of the franchise’s history, the Sky Sox were swept in back-to-back doubleheaders at home to end the season. The Oklahoma City Dodgers made a terrific comeback and claimed the American-North division title.

It wasn’t the season end that the fans in Colorado Springs wanted to see, but it sure was memorable, huh? Sheesh.

—

The playoffs begin tonight. All series are best-of-five, with the home team swapping after Game Two.

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Memphis (83-57) at Oklahoma City (75-65), 5:05 (Pacific)

The Redbirds will begin the defense of their Pacific Coast League title on the road, with Kevin Herget on the hill. Oklahoma City might be somewhat startled to even be in the playoffs considering what happened in Colorado Springs over the weekend, and their starting pitcher is unlisted.

PACIFIC CONFERENCE

Fresno (82-57) at El Paso (82-57), 6:05 (Pacific)

These teams locked up playoff spots two weeks ago, giving them time to set their rotations. Fresno is going with Brady Rodgers, and El Paso is starting Walker Lockett. Both teams have suffered some key losses: the Houston Astros called up J.D. Davis and top starter Josh James, although it appears they are leaving Kyle Tucker with Fresno for the playoffs. El Paso lost top hitters Luis Urias and Francisco Mejia to the big leagues.

Your landing page for all live coverage of the PCL Playoffs is right here.

We’ll have daily posts updating the playoff results over the course of the week, and I’ll start collecting some season-ending news links.

