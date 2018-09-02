Rainiers Win Thriller, End Streaks

Tacoma won a hold-on-to-your-seat ten inning game at El Paso last night, 5-4, and ended a couple of streaks.

The Rainiers six-game losing streak is over. El Paso’s 17-game home winning streak bit the dust as well.

The game was tied 4-4 after nine innings, and there were some tense moments just getting to that point. Tacoma tied the game in the top of the eighth inning on Cameron Rupp‘s opposite-field home run, but in the bottom of the inning reliever Mike Morin allowed a leadoff double – yet he escaped the inning unharmed.

Then the Rainiers advanced a runner to third base with no outs in the top of the ninth inning – and couldn’t get him in. Uh-oh.

But Morin delivered a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth inning, and we moved on to extra innings for just the seventh time this season. It was automatic runner time.

Gordon Beckham immediately put the Rainiers on the board in the top of the tenth, hitting the first pitch off the right field fence for an RBI double that scored Tacoma’s automatic runner. But the Rainiers couldn’t add another run, so they took the precarious 5-4 lead into the bottom of the tenth.

El Paso put its automatic runner at second base, and Tacoma brought in Ryan Garton to try to escape the automatic jam. And that he did – but it was about as dramatic as could be.

Garton struck out the first hitter Francisco Mejia swinging – but the pitch got past the catcher and went to the backstop, Mejia reached first base, and the automatic runner went to third. Runners at the corners, no outs.

Then Garton walked Ty France, loading the bases and pushing the winning runner into scoring position at second. But this had the hidden benefit of setting up a force out at every base, which proved to be important.

Shane Peterson was next, and he hit a chopper to first baseman Cameron Perkins. Perkins gloved it and fired home for a force out on the lead runner, keeping the score 5-4 and putting the first out on the scoreboard.

Up next was Brett Nicholas. Garton got Nicholas to hit a grounder toward the second base bag, and Rainiers shortstop Zach Vincej made a sliding stop, got on his feet and stepped on second for one out, and fired to first nailing Nicholas for a game-ending double play.

It was one of the most thrilling (and terrifying) Rainiers wins of the season.

This came one day after the Rainiers allowed four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and lost, 7-6. The first two games of this season-ending series have been real cliffhangers – which I must say, is a fun way for the year to end. Let’s see what happens tonight!

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers took one of the thrillers of the season, 5-4 over El Paso in ten innings. Gordon Beckham had the game-winning RBI and Ryan Garton nailed down a save that registered 10 out of 10 on the difficulty meter. Cameron Perkins, Seth Mejias-Brean, and Cameron Rupp each homered.

TODAY: Tacoma (65-72) at El Paso (81-56), 5:05 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

SEASONS SERIES: El Paso leads, 8-6.

PITCHERS: LHP David Rollins (0-2, 7.88) at RHP Cal Quantrill (2-1, 3.81).

It’s the Rainiers first time facing Quantrill, who was the Padres first round draft pick in 2016 and is the son of former major leaguer Paul Quantrill.

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean has reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 games… Cameron Rupp has homered in back-to-back games and has reached base in 14 of his last 15 games… Cameron Perkins has five extra-base hits during a four-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: El Paso just lost two-of-three at Fresno in the Pacific Conference playoffs preview series. They start the real playoffs – best-of-five – on Wednesday… Shane Peterson has an 11-game hitting streak, with 20 hits and 11 RBI during the stretch… Carlos Asuaje is back from the big leagues; he’s been going up-and-down this year… Asuaje and Francisco Mejia have four-game hitting streaks.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers pitchers Jonathan Aro, Carter Capps, and Dillon Overton all play for El Paso.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners took an 8-1 lead and barely held on for an 8-7 win at Oakland on Saturday. Finish that series with a win today, and we will be on our way to a thrilling September race.

The Seattle Times has a story on the Mariners September call-ups. There is talk of a “second wave” of call-ups once Tacoma’s season ends on Monday (and Double-A Arkansas, too – Nick Rumbelow is there for some reason).

is there for some reason). Welp, here we go again: Ryan Divish has another of his weekly Mariners Q&As with his twitter followers. Remember when we used to get national baseball notes columns on Sundays? Those were sweet.

Thomas Jefferson High School and University of Washington product Jeff Brigham made his major league debut today as the starting pitcher for the Miami Marlins.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Oklahoma City 4, COLORADO SPRINGS 4 (suspended – 6) – the opening game of the doubleheader was suspended due to rain at the completion of the sixth inning, and will be finished today. The Sky Sox need one win to clinch the American-North – but if the Dodgers start winning these games, they’ll play two games today and two games tomorrow.

Omaha 3, NEW ORLEANS 1 – Eric Skoglund delivered five shutout innings for the Storm Chasers. Story from New Orleans.

Memphis 8, NASHVILLE 1 – the Redbirds tuned up for the playoffs with 14 hits, including three hits and three runs scored by leadoff man Tommy Edman. Rehabbing Adam Wainwright delivered five shutout innings.

Round Rock at IOWA – cancelled due to rain.

Sacramento 7, LAS VEGAS 3 – infielder Abiatal Avelino had two hits and scored two runs in his Sacramento debut; he was just acquired from the Yankees in the Andrew McCutchen trade. Story from Las Vegas.

RENO 4, Albuquerque 2 – Neftali Feliz pitched six strong innings and Kevin Cron drove in three runs for the Aces. Cron has 97 RBI with two games to go.

Fresno 8, SALT LAKE 2 – Jack Mayfield had three hits and Drew Ferguson hit a three-run homer to lead Fresno.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Sunday, September 2nd, 2018 at 11:16 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.