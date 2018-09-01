Roster Update, PCL MVP Revealed, Illegal Pitches, and Danny Hultzen?

The Rainiers losing streak reached six straight games with a tough loss on Friday night in El Paso. The Chihuahuas scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Tacoma, 7-6.

After going 19-31 over the first 50 home games, El Paso has won 17 straight at Southwest University Park. That’s a franchise record that is probably going to stand for a long time.

Lots of news to get to today…

—

Last night the Rainiers sent five players on their way to join the Mariners, and added five to the roster.

Catcher David Freitas and pitchers Chasen Bradford, James Pazos, Justin Grimm, and Ryan Cook were all placed on the “Taxi Squad,” meaning they are in transit to join the M’s. Newly acquired infielder Kristopher Negron is also joining the M’s. With rosters expanding today, Seattle can call up anyone on their 40-man roster.

That left Tacoma quite short, so here’s what happened:

Left-handed reliever Daniel Schlereth was activated from the disabled list.

was activated from the disabled list. RHPs Nathan Bannister and Trevor Frank came from Double-A Arkansas.

and came from Double-A Arkansas. LHP Rigo Beltran arrived from the Arizona Rookie League.

arrived from the Arizona Rookie League. INF/OF Cal Hernandez also came from the Arizona Rookie league.

Today the team announced that Christian Bergman was outrighted to Tacoma and Rob Whalen was designated for assignment, in order to make room on the 40-man roster for Grimm and Negron.

There could be more roster moves before the holiday weekend ends.

—

On Friday the Pacific Coast League announced that the 2018 Most Valuable Player award winner is… Albuquerque Isotopes third baseman Josh Fuentes.

In a year in which no position player really popped out as the league MVP, Fuentes took the hardware for being a model of consistency for the ‘Topes.

Fuentes is batting .322 with 35 doubles, 12 triples, 14 homers, 95 RBI, and an .858 OPS. Fuentes has played in 132 of 137 possible games, and he set the Albuquerque franchise record with 174 hits.

The league’s press release noted that Fuentes beat out his own teammate Mike Tauchman in the balloting.

—

Yesterday El Paso reliever Carter Capps was cited by PCL umpires Lew Williams and Clay Park for using an illegal delivery. He was called for a balk on his first pitch after entering the game, causing multiple ejections.

Capps uses a “crow hop” while delivering his pitch. A right-hander, he places his right foot on the rubber, leaps forward with both feet in the air, lands in front of the rubber on his right foot, and then releases the baseball.

The umpires decided this was illegal and called a balk, and a ball was awarded to the batter. Catcher Raffy Lopez and manager Rod Barajas were quickly ejected, while Capps stood stoically on the mound.

Once the dust settled, Capps proceeded to lob the next three pitches into home plate while standing upright on the rubber, walking the batter while a reliever warmed up in the bullpen. He was removed from the game after that.

Capps has been through this before, last season in a game against Albuquerque. My understanding is that the San Diego Padres believe that Capps received clearance from MLB that his delivery is legal. If that is truly the case, there is a communication problem between MLB and the minor league umpires.

Capps has used this delivery in the majors before, with the Miami Marlins. He re-tooled his motion this season, dropping down to nearly a sidearm release point, but he still uses the crow-hop.

It will be interesting to see how this ends. Will a decision be made before the PCL season ends on Monday?

—

Former Tacoma Rainiers pitcher and Seattle Mariners 2011 top draft pick Danny Hultzen returned to the PCL last night, pitching an inning of relief for the Iowa Cubs. It was his first Triple-A appearance since his red-hot start to the 2013 season with Tacoma.

Hultzen has had all kinds of shoulder problems, including multiple surgeries. He was finally able to take the mound again in July, rehabbing for several games in the Arizona Rookie League before the Cubs bumped him up to Iowa yesterday.

Now a reliever, it would be an amazing story if he were to reach the majors.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: It looked like the Rainiers were going to end El Paso’s 16-game home winning streak, but the Chihuahuas scored four times in the bottom of the ninth inning and walked-off Tacoma, 7-6. Ty France had the game-winning two-run double.

ROSTER MOVES: See above.

TODAY: Tacoma (64-72) at El Paso (81-55), 6:05 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

SEASONS SERIES: El Paso leads, 8-5.

PITCHERS: RHP Christian Bergman (8-10, 5.00) at LHP Logan Allen (4-0, 0.82).

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean has reached base safely in 13 of his last 14 games… Cameron Rupp had four hits on Thursday and has reached base in 13 of his last 14 games.

OPPONENT NEWS: El Paso just lost two-of-three at Fresno in the Pacific Conference playoffs preview series. They start the real playoffs – best-of-five – on Wednesday… Shane Peterson has a ten-game hitting streak, with 18 hits and 11 RBI during the stretch… Carlos Asuaje is back from the big leagues; he’s been going up-and-down this year.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers pitchers Jonathan Aro, Carter Capps, and Dillon Overton all play for El Paso.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners lost in Oakland on Friday, 7-5, and they desperately need to win today and tomorrow.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

COLORADO SPRINGS 8, Oklahoma City 2 – trailing 2-0 at the seventh inning stretch, the Sky Sox scored four runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to win. The Sky Sox will clinch the American-North with one more win; the teams play a doubleheader today.

Fresno 14, SALT LAKE 9 – the Grizzlies used a seven-run eighth inning get a comeback win. Kyle Tucker had two hits and three RBI.

Albuquerque 14, RENO 4 – it was 10-0 in the third inning. Josh Fuentes went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored, and two RBI. The Albuquerque Journal has an article on Fuentes winning the MVP.

LAS VEGAS 11, Sacramento 2 – first baseman Peter Alonso went 4-for-5 with two homers, raising his season total to 35 home runs (20 in the PCL). Las Vegas moved over the .500 mark. Story from Las Vegas.

Omaha 3, NEW ORLEANS 0 – starter Glenn Sparkman sparkled for seven shutout innings and a win for the Storm Chasers.

NASHVILLE 5, Memphis 1 – infielder Jorge Mateo had three hits including his 16th triple of the season, which set a new Nashville franchise record.

Round Rock 6, IOWA 5 (10) – Tommy Joseph hit his 20th homer and drove in three runs for the Express. Former Mariners first round pick Danny Hultzen pitched in his first Triple-A game since 2013, allowing one run in one inning.

