The Final Series: At El Paso

Really quick post tonight, due to our last brutal travel day of the season (4 AM alarm after a night game? That’s how to finish PCL style!). Tomorrow I promise info on the PCL MVP, all of the call-ups and subsequent roster moves, etc.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma lost its final game at Cashman Field, 8-6, and got swept in the three-game series as ex-Rainier Patrick Kivlehan homered in all three games. The team has lost five in a row overall. Cameron Rupp went 4-for-5 with a triple and a homer, Cameron Perkins had three hits, and Garrett Kennedy reached base four times.

ROSTER MOVES: It sure seems like there are going to be a lot tonight!

TODAY: Tacoma (64-71) at El Paso (80-55), 6:05 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

SEASONS SERIES: El Paso leads, 7-5.

PITCHERS: LHP Ross Detwiler (2-5, 5.21) at RHP Walker Lockett (5-9, 4.69).

HOT HITTERS: David Freitas has reached base safely in 17 straight games… Cameron Rupp had four hits yesterday and has reached base in 13 of his last 14 games.

OPPONENT NEWS: El Paso just lost two-of-three at Fresno in the Pacific Conference playoffs preview series. They start the real playoffs – best-of-five – on Wednesday… Shane Peterson has a ten-game hitting streak, with 18 hits and 11 RBI during the stretch… Carlos Asuaje is back from the big leagues; he’s been going up-and-down this year.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers pitchers Jonathan Aro, Carter Capps, and Dillon Overton all play for El Paso.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Here’s the Rainiers game story from the Las Vegas newspaper.

Wade LeBlanc tossed seven shutout innings and the Mariners won the opener of the crucial four-game series at Oakland, 7-1.

Around the PCL:

The American-North became closer, as Oklahoma City picked up a 4-2 win at Iowa behind the pitching of Daniel Corcino, while first place Colorado Springs got hammered in Omaha. The Dodgers are 1.5 games behind the Sky Sox going into their five-game series which starts tonight in the Springs.

