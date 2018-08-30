Rainiers Score, Freitas Triples, Trade For Negron, Goodbye Cashman

We did a news round-up yesterday, and now we have another one because it’s coming fast and furious here at the end of the season.

Tacoma ended its streak of scoreless innings at 23 when David Freitas homered to lead off the fourth inning last night. The Rainiers went on to score five runs, but it wasn’t enough to win. Tacoma has lost four straight games and is guaranteed to finish under .500 for the year.

The Mariners have acquired super utilityman Kristopher Negron from Reno in exchange for cash considerations. Negron is a terrific Triple-A player, due to his ability to play everywhere on the diamond including up-the-middle spots like shortstop and center field. This would have been an impact addition for Tacoma if it had happened earlier in the summer – Negron is a free agent after the season. I’m not sure when he will report.

. Modesto first baseman is the top name in the group. The PCL Pitcher of the Year Award goes to… Memphis ace Dakota Hudson , who leads the league in wins and ERA. The press release said he received 85% of the vote, which is something of a landslide. He also received my vote for MVP – which he probably won’t win, but is going to be very interesting when announced tomorrow. I’ve talked to four voters about their MVP selection, and each chose a different player.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers scored some runs, but not enough in a 7-5 loss to Las Vegas. David Freitas tripled and homered, and Zach Vincej hit a two-run triple. Today is Tacoma’s last ever game at Cashman Field.

ROSTER MOVE: Reliever Dan Altavilla was activated from the Mariners disabled list and optioned to Tacoma, filling the Tacoma roster at 25.

TODAY: Tacoma (64-70) at Las Vegas (67-68), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: New York Mets.

SEASONS SERIES: Las Vegas leads, 8-7.

PITCHERS: RHP Bryan Evans (6-2, 3.84) at RHP Kevin McGowan (4-2, 4.44).

HOT HITTERS: David Freitas has reached base safely in 17 straight games… Zach Vincej is 18-for-51 over his last 15 games… Seth Mejias-Brean has reached base in 12 straight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Both Luis Guillorme and Matt den Dekker have hit safely in eight of their last nine games… den Dekker has hit four of his 14 home runs this season against Tacoma… Patrick Kivlehan has hit 11 homers this month, and he has an OPS of 1.332 in the month of August.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers Patrick Kivlehan, Ty Kelly, and Cody Martin all play for Las Vegas (although Martin is out for the season with an injury). Puyallup’s Tim Peterson has rejoined Las Vegas and he recorded the save last night.

Links:

The Rainiers game story notes a key play that preserved the lead for Las Vegas.

The Mariners lost in San Diego and were swept in the two-game series. The season is on the line with a four-game series at Oakland starting tonight – they need to pick up some ground head-to-head.

Bob Dutton wonders why teams extend the contracts of managers and GMs during the season.

Congratulations to my pal Doug Scopel of the Nashville Sounds for winning Ballpark Digest’s 2018 Minor League Executive of the Year award. He’s come a long way from being my PR intern in Class-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Around the PCL:

Yesterday there was a big move in the last remaining PCL pennant race. Colorado Springs swept a doubleheader at Omaha, while Oklahoma City got swept in a doubleheader at Iowa. That puts the Sky Sox 2.5 games ahead of the Dodgers with six to play – but they have five games left head-to-head this weekend, including a make-up doubleheader.

