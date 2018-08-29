Wednesday News Round-Up

Let’s touch on a number of end-of-season news items on this Wednesday in Las Vegas:

Tacoma was shut out yesterday, 6-0, and the team is in one of those offensive funks that seem to happen every time Dan Vogelbach is not in the lineup. The Rainiers have not scored in 20 innings, and they have not had a runner reach second base in 17 straight innings.

The Rainiers annual team awards were presented on Monday prior to the final home game of the season. Offensive Player of the Year went to Dan Vogelbach , Defensive Player of the Year to Seth Mejias-Brean , and Pitcher of the Year to Shawn Armstrong .

, Defensive Player of the Year to , and Pitcher of the Year to . Here in Las Vegas the Rainiers are getting a look at New York Mets star third baseman David Wright as he attempts to return from shoulder and back injuries. He went 1-for-4 with a broken-bat single last night, while making a couple of nice plays on defense. Wright has not played in the major leagues since 2016.

Memphis Redbirds skipper Stubby Clapp won the PCL Manager of the Year award yesterday, taking that trophy for the second straight year. He is the first PCL manager to win the award in back-to-back seasons since Tacoma's Dan Rohn did it in 2004 and 2005.

won the PCL Manager of the Year award yesterday, taking that trophy for the second straight year. He is the first PCL manager to win the award in back-to-back seasons since Tacoma’s did it in 2004 and 2005. Today the league announced that Albuquerque Isotopes third baseman Josh Fuentes is the PCL Rookie of the Year. The press release noted that it was a very close race between Fuentes and Reno’s Kevin Cron .

is the PCL Rookie of the Year. The press release noted that it was a very close race between Fuentes and Reno’s . Yesterday the News Tribune posted an article on the naming of the Bob Robertson Broadcast Booth at Cheney Stadium.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Las Vegas starter Drew Gagnon tossed a 97-pitch, two-hit shutout as the 51s beat the Rainiers on Tuesday night, 6-0. Gagnon faced one batter over the minimum, and no Tacoma runners advanced past first base.

ROSTER MOVE: Yesterday the Mariners finally called up reliever Shawn Armstrong, and optioned Nick Rumbelow to Tacoma. Also, the Rainiers added outfielder Sebastian Ochoa from the Arizona Rookie League.

TODAY: Tacoma (64-69) at Las Vegas (66-68), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: New York Mets.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 7-7.

PITCHERS: RHP Casey Lawrence (7-4, 2.58) at LHP P.J. Conlon (3-9, 6.88).

HOT HITTERS: David Freitas has reached base safely in 16 straight games… Zach Vincej is 16-for-47 over his last 14 games… Seth Mejias-Brean has reached base in 11 straight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Two weeks ago Las Vegas moved over .500 for the first time all season, but they lost nine of the next 14 games to fall under… both Luis Guillorme and Matt den Dekker have hit safely in seven of their last eight games… Patrick Kivlehan has hit ten homers this month, and he has an OPS of 1.298 in the month of August.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers Patrick Kivlehan, Ty Kelly, and Cody Martin all play for Las Vegas (although Martin is out for the season with an injury).

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

SALT LAKE 10, Reno 6 – the Bees had 17 hits and three home runs, with Jabari Blash hitting his 27th of the year to move into a tie for the PCL lead.

SACRAMENTO 2, Albuquerque 1 – tie game, two outs, bottom of the ninth inning… a swing and it’s gone! Gregor Blanco hit a walk-off homer for the River Cats.

FRESNO 9, El Paso 4 – Garrett Stubbs drove in four runs and Kyle Tucker hit yet another homer as the Grizzlies won the opening game of the Pacific Conference playoff preview series.

Colorado Springs 4, OMAHA 3 – the Sky Sox moved back into first place in the American-North, a half-game ahead of Oklahoma City. Both contenders play doubleheaders today. Tyler Saladino and Christian Bethancourt each had two hits and two RBI for the Springs. Recap from Omaha.

IOWA 8, Oklahoma City 3 – Jason Vosler hit a grand slam in the first inning and Iowa never trailed. Rehabilitating Kris Bryant went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks. Story from Des Moines.

Nashville 7, NEW ORLEANS 3 (10) – Anthony Garcia hit a pair of solo homers for the Sounds, upping his season total to 23. Story from New Orleans.

ROUND ROCK 5, Memphis 3 – Express closer R.J. Alvarez notched his league-leading 24th save with a scoreless ninth.

