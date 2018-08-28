Final Road Trip Starts Tonight – Vegas Style

Last night was the Rainiers last home game of the season, and we are off on the season-ending seven-game road trip. Gotta get some sleep, so let’s get to the info box.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers lost the final home game of the year to El Paso, 1-0, finishing the season a disappointing 34-36 at home. The pitching was terrific, but Tacoma had just five hits and did not advance a runner past first base over the final eight innings.

ROSTER MOVE: Yesterday the Mariners called up outfielder Guillermo Heredia.

TODAY: Tacoma (64-68) at Las Vegas (65-68), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: New York Mets.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 7-6.

PITCHERS: LHP David Rollins (0-1, 6.55) at RHP Drew Gagnon (5-6, 5.04).

Gagnon leads the PCL in strikeouts with 155.

HOT HITTERS: Cameron Rupp has reached base in ten straight games… David Freitas has reached base safely in 15 straight games… Zach Vincej is 16-for-44 over his last 13 games… Shawn Armstrong has allowed just two earned runs over his last 26 games, covering 27.1 innings pitched.

OPPONENT NEWS: Two weeks ago Las Vegas moved over .500 for the first time all season, but they have lost nine of the last 15 games to fall under… Christian Colon carries an eight-game hitting streak into tonight’s contest… both Luis Guillorme and Matt den Dekker have hit safely in seven of their last eight games… Patrick Kivlehan has hit nine homers this month.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers Patrick Kivlehan, Ty Kelly, and Cody Martin all play for Las Vegas (although Martin is out for the season with an injury).

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In his final Rainiers game story of the season, Josh K. of The News Tribune reveals that the Rainiers are Fortnight addicts (like everyone else in the minor leagues).

The Mariners were off yesterday; they play at San Diego tonight. The Padres are calling up El Paso second baseman Luis Urias and the 21-year-old will likely make his MLB debut tonight.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Las Vegas 4, SACRAMENTO 3 (10) – Peter Alonso hit a two-run homer and Matt den Dekker‘s sac fly brought in the winning run for Vegas.

ALBUQUERQUE 9, Reno 8 – Jordan Patterson‘s 25th home run of the year was a three-run shot, helping the ‘Topes earn the win.

Salt Lake at FRESNO – cancelled. A broken water main left the stadium and other parts of downtown Fresno dry, and they cancelled the game.

Colorado Springs 7, OKLAHOMA CITY 0 – Adrian Houser delivered seven shutout innings as the Sky Sox pulled back within a half-game of first place in the American-North.

MEMPHIS 2, Nashville 0 – rehabilitating Adam Wainwright tossed four scoreless innings, and Tyler Lyons pitched five more in a combined four-hit shutout.

OMAHA 7, Iowa 6 – Brian Goodwin hit two doubles and drove in three runs for Omaha, and they held the rehabbing Kris Bryant to an 0-for-3.

ROUND ROCK 5, New Orleans 1 – former Rainiers pitcher Adrian Sampson tossed six strong innings for the Express, and he was helped by a first inning three-run homer from Andy Ibanez.

