Bergman Starts It, And Finishes It

Today is the end of the season, as far as Tacoma Rainiers home games go.

Tacoma plays its final home game of 2018 tonight at 7:05. There are still seven games left after this one, all on the road at Las Vegas and at El Paso.

Fittingly, the Rainiers starting pitcher tonight will be Christian Bergman. Bergman also started the home (and season) opener back on April 5th, tossing 5.2 shutout innings in a 5-0 win over Sacramento.

First pitch will be at 7:05, and the game will be broadcast live from the Bob Robertson Broadcast Booth at Cheney Stadium. (I just wanted to type that out for the first time).

Crowds have been terrific all season, especially during the last few homestands. You guys have really been filling up the park! Thanks for coming out all season.

The All-PCL Team was announced today, as voted by league managers and media members (mostly broadcasters).

Here’s a hot take for you: Shawn Armstrong got robbed.

The Rainiers relief ace should have been named the lone reliever on the team, but instead it went to league saves leader R.J. Alvarez of Round Rock.

This was a case of league managers just looking to see who leads the league in saves and writing that name on the ballot.

Nothing against Alvarez, who had a solid season, but which of these relievers would you rather have on your team?

Player A Player B Games 49 43 IP 56.0 42.0 H 38 39 R 17 20 ER 11 17 HR 3 1 BB 26 17 K 82 41 BA Against .192 .250 WHIP 1.14 1.33 ERA 1.77 3.64

Player B, Alvarez, had 23 saves so he took the award over Player A Armstrong and his 15 saves.

You can see the complete All-PCL Team right here.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Down 4-0 early, Tacoma battled back to tie it with big hits from Andrew Aplin, Seth Mejias-Brean and Cameron Perkins, only to lose on three straight walks in the ninth inning (we kind of got a taste of our own medicine with that ending). El Paso won the game, 5-4.

ROSTER MOVE: Yesterday the Rainiers activated catcher Garrett Kennedy from the disabled list prior to the game.

TODAY: El Paso (78-53) at Tacoma (64-67), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

SEASONS SERIES: El Paso leads, 6-5.

PITCHERS: LHP Logan Allen (3-0, 1.06) at RHP Christian Bergman (8-9, 5.15).

Keep an eye on Allen, who is just 21-years-old and is at the crest of a wave of Padres pitching prospects who we’ll be seeing with El Paso next year.

HOT HITTERS: Cameron Rupp had his eight-game hitting streak end yesterday… David Freitas has reached base safely in 14 straight games… Zach Vincej is 15-for-41 over his last 12 games… Shawn Armstrong has allowed just two earned runs over his last 26 games, covering 27.1 innings pitched.

OPPONENT NEWS: El Paso’s ten-game winning streak ended Saturday. They are 24-5 over the last 29 games… Luis Urias has hit safely in 15 straight games, with eight multiple hit games during the streak… Shane Peterson has gone 13-for-24 during a six-game hitting streak… Francisco Mejia is considered a top prospect; the Padres acquired him at the trade deadline when they traded all-star reliever Brad Hand to Cleveland.

FAMILIAR FACES: Recent former Rainiers pitchers Dillon Overton and Jonathan Aro are on the El Paso staff, although Aro is currently on the disabled list.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

OKLAHOMA CITY 3, Colorado Springs 1 – the Dodgers opened up a 1.5-game lead over Colorado Springs in the American-North. Kyle Lobstein pitched six shutout innings, and Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer. These teams have six remaining head-to-head games left: one more tonight, and then five games in four days over Labor Day Weekend in the Springs. Recap from OKC.

FRESNO 10, Salt Lake 9 (10) – he didn’t hit a homer, but Kyle Tucker walked it off with an RBI single in the bottom of the tenth inning. This guy is as hot of a hitter as we have seen in the PCL in a long time.

Reno 7, ALBUQUERQUE 6 – Ildemaro Vargas continues his late-season surge, going 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Story from Albuquerque, with the Isotopes team award winners.

SACRAMENTO 5, Las Vegas 1 – four Sacramento pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, striking out 12. Kelby Tomlinson had three hits.

ROUND ROCK 3, New Orleans 2 – Express starter Chris Rowley allowed one run over six innings and won the PCL Pitcher of the Week award. Scott Heineman hit a pair of solo homers.

Nashville 7, MEMPHIS 3 – former Rainiers outfielder Boog Powell scored three runs for the Sounds.

OMAHA 7, Iowa 2 – steady as a rock all season long, Omaha first baseman Frank Schwindel hit his 23rd homer of the year, a two-run shot. Story from Omaha.

