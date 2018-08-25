Is Today Clinching Day In The PCL?

El Paso won the series opener at Cheney Stadium last night, 3-1 in a tight contest. It was the tenth straight win for the Chihuahuas, who have a ‘magic number’ of one to clinch the Pacific-South division title for the fourth straight year.

Today could be Clinching Day in the Pacific Coast League: three different teams have a magic number of one going into tonight’s action.

El Paso will win the Pac-South with a victory tonight over Tacoma, or a Salt Lake loss at Fresno.

Fresno will lock up the Pac-North with a win over Salt Lake, or a Reno loss in Albuquerque.

Defending PCL Champion Memphis can secure the American-South with a win over second-place Nashville tonight.

The only division title that cannot be locked up is the American-North, which looks like it is going to go down to the final weekend.

The Rainiers will try to spoil the Chihuahuas celebration plans tonight. They’re going to have to get some more hits to do it – last night’s six singles aren’t likely to get the job done.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers managed just six hits – all singles – and lost to El Paso, 3-1, wasting a strong pitching performance by Casey Lawrence. Lawrence went seven innings and allowed just one run, yet took the loss. Dan Vogelbach‘s left hamstring tightened up on him when he was thrown out trying to score the tying run in the eighth inning, he had to leave the game and is day-to-day for now.

TODAY: El Paso (77-52) at Tacoma (63-66), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

SEASONS SERIES: El Paso leads, 5-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Luis Perdomo (6-2, 3.10) at RHP Bryan Evans (6-2, 3.92).

HOT HITTERS: Cameron Rupp has a seven-game hitting streak… Cameron Perkins had his seven-game hitting streak end last night… David Freitas has reached base safely in 12 straight games… Shawn Armstrong has allowed just two earned runs over his last 25 games, covering 26.1 innings pitched.

OPPONENT NEWS: the Chihuahuas are about to clinch the Pacific-South, with a “magic number” of one over second place Salt Lake… El Paso is red-hot, currently on a ten-game winning streak and 23-4 over the last 27 games… Luis Urias has hit safely in 13 straight games, with eight multiple hit games during the streak… Shane Peterson has gone 12-for-21 during a five-game hitting streak… Francisco Mejia is considered a top prospect; the Padres acquired him at the trade deadline when they traded all-star reliever Brad Hand to Cleveland.

FAMILIAR FACES: Recent former Rainiers pitchers Dillon Overton and Jonathan Aro are on the El Paso staff, although Aro is currently on the disabled list.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Rainiers game story includes notes on David Rollins and Cameron Perkins .

and . Edwin Diaz broke the Mariners single-season saves record in a 6-3 win at Arizona on Friday night.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Salt Lake 7, FRESNO 5 – the Bees staved off elimination for a day by winning this one in the late innings. Alberto Triunfel hit a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning, and Jared Walsh hit another homer in the ninth. Kyle Tucker homered twice as noted in the story from MiLB.com – he has eight homers in his last seven games.

ALBUQUERQUE 2, Reno 1 – Isotopes starter David Holmberg had his third straight strong start, holding Reno to one unearned run over six innings. The Aces wore Isotopes hats due to a shipping snafu – story from Albuquerque.

SACRAMENTO 4, Las Vegas 0 – Shaun Anderson went seven scoreless innings and Derek Law finished up a combined five-hit shutout for the River Cats.

Colorado Springs 6, OKLAHOMA CITY 5 – the Sky Sox took the opener of the series and passed the Dodgers to take a half-game lead in the American-North standings. The Dodgers left the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth. This is going to be quite the series.

MEMPHIS 9, Nashville 3 – the Redbirds can clinch with a win today. Kevin Herget allowed one run over six inning to earn the win.

Iowa 8, OMAHA 3 – the I-Cubs scored all eight runs in the first two innings. Jason Vosler hit a three-run homer in the top of the first to get things started. Story from Omaha.

New Orleans 9, ROUND ROCK 2 – it was a game of Peters for the Cakes: Peter Mooney had three hits, Peter O’Brien hit a three-run homer, and Dillon Peters pitched seven innings for the win.

