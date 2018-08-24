Beckham Web Gem Saves Day, Rainiers Host El Paso Tonight

Tacoma held off Reno last night, as four pitchers combined on a shutout and the Rainiers had a defensive gem to preserve it.

With the Rainiers leading 2-0 in the top of the eighth inning, Reno loaded the bases with two outs and PCL MVP candidate Kevin Cron was at the plate. Then this happened:

To top it off, Beckham pulled a solo homer to left field in the bottom of the inning and the Rainiers went on to win the game, 3-0.

Tacoma won the series against Reno, two games to one, and the Rainiers are now 6-4 over the past ten games.

But El Paso is coming to town, and they are hotter than the desert that surrounds their city.

The Chihuahuas have won nine straight games, and are 22-4 over their last 26. They are on the verge of clinching the Pac-South, with a ‘magic number’ of two over Salt Lake.

Tacoma has not played El Paso in a long time – not since May 24, to be exact – but will now face them eight times over the final 11 days of the season.

Tonight is the Rainiers final Friday Night Fireworks of the season, as we enter the final four home games. Try to get out to the ballpark this weekend if you can, or else your going to have to wait until April!

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Gordon Beckham made a game-saving defensive play and tacked on a homer as the Rainiers beat Reno last night, 3-0. David Rollins, Justin Grimm, Ryan Cook and Chasen Bradford combined on a six-hit shutout. The Rainiers finished the season series with an 8-8 record against Reno – the best single-season result for Tacoma against Reno since the Aces joined the league in 2009.

ROSTER MOVES: This morning the Mariners announced that infielder Zach Vincej and pitcher Ross Detwiler both cleared waivers and were outrighted to Tacoma. Look for Vincej to report today. Yesterday the Rainiers added Chasen Brsadford to the active roster and transferred Noah Zavolas back to Everett.

TODAY: El Paso (76-52) at Tacoma (63-65), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 4-4.

PITCHERS: LHP Eric Lauer (2-1, 3.00) at RHP Casey Lawrence (7-3, 2.69).

This is a rehabilitation start for Lauer, who the Padres placed on the disabled list July 31st with a forearm strain. He opened the year with El Paso, making three starts before joining the Padres rotation. He’s 5-7, 5.30 in 18 major league starts so far during his rookie campaign.

HOT HITTERS: David Freitas has 25 hits over his last 16 games… Cameron Rupp has a six-game hitting streak… Cameron Perkins has a seven-game hitting streak… Shawn Armstrong has allowed just two earned runs over his last 25 games, covering 26.1 innings pitched.

OPPONENT NEWS: the Chihuahuas are about to clinch the Pacific-South, coming into town with a “magic number” of two over second place Salt Lake… El Paso is red-hot, currently on a nine-game winning streak and 22-4 over the last 26 games… Luis Urias has hit safely in 12 straight games, with eight multiple hit games during the streak… Ty France has homered in three straight game, and he has a six-game hitting streak… Dusty Coleman has a six-game hitting streak… Shane Peterson has ten hits during a four-game streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Recent former Rainiers pitchers Dillon Overton and Jonathan Aro are on the El Paso staff, although Aro is currently on the disabled list.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Rainiers game story in The News Tribune focuses on Gordon Beckham ‘s game-saving defensive play.

‘s game-saving defensive play. The Mariners were off yesterday, they play at Arizona tonight.

MiLB.com has an article on Double-A Arkansas first baseman Joey Curletta, who could play for the Rainiers next year.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 15, SACRAMENTO 1 – the Grizzlies pounded out 19 hits and moved closer to clinching the Pac-North, eliminating third place Tacoma in the process. Kyle Tucker had four hits and a homer, A.J. Reed homered and drove in four raising his league-leading RBI total to 103, and J.D. Davis homered yet again. Story from MiLB.com.

EL PASO 14, Albuquerque 2 – that’s nine straight wins for the Chihuahuas, and a magic number of two. Dusty Coleman had three hits, a homer, and five RBI to support starter Cal Quantrill‘s six solid innings.

Salt Lake 8, LAS VEGAS 6 – first baseman Matt Thaiss homered and drove in four runs as the Bees picked up a win. Story from Las Vegas.

OKLAHOMA CITY 3, Omaha 2 – ex-Rainiers pitcher Logan Bawcom delivered six good innings as the Dodgers held onto their half-game lead over Colorado Springs in the American-North. Recap from OKC.

COLORADO SPRINGS 8, Iowa 1 – Sky Sox starter Aaron Brooks allowed just one run over seven innings to earn the win. Union High School product Clint Coulter made his Triple-A debut, going 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI.

Memphis 5, NEW ORLEANS 3 – the Redbirds got back on track as both Patrick Wisdom and Adolis Garcia homered.

Nashville 4, ROUND ROCK 2 – infield prospect Franklin Barreto continued his strong August, going 2-for-3 with a homer and two runs scored to pace the Sounds offense.

