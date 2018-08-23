Rainiers Cruise (Walk?) To Victory Over Reno

Tacoma took down Reno with ease yesterday, 11-1. The team had great pitching from starter Christian Bergman, and the lineup produced five extra-base hits including three homers.

The Rainiers also did something that has been a trademark of the 2018 team: they took advantage of wildness by the opposing pitchers.

Tacoma continues to lead all of professional baseball in walks drawn, with 582 on the season including eight last night.

One of the walks last night came with the bases loaded, forcing in a run. Tacoma has drawn 24 bases loaded walks this season, the top figure on Triple-A baseball (and maybe all of professional baseball, too – that’s not an easy statistic to research quickly).

Tacoma scored two more runs on wildness last night: Reno pitchers hit Tacoma batters with a pitch twice with the bases loaded to force in a run. I could only find one other instance this season when the Rainiers scored on a bases loaded HBP before last night, and then it happened twice in one game.

Say what you will about the Rainiers offense this season, but we know this: they are a patient group of hitters.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Christian Bergman tossed seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball, and the Rainiers hit three homers on the way to an 11-1 win over Reno. Dan Vogelbach, Cameron Rupp, and Cameron Perkins each went deep. The Rainiers also took maximum advantage of some wildness by Reno pitchers.

ROSTER MOVES: An additional move was made prior to yesterday’s game: left-handed reliever Anthony McIver rejoined the team from Class-A Modesto.

TODAY: Reno (66-62) at Tacoma (62-65), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

SEASONS SERIES: Reno leads, 8-7.

PITCHERS: RHP Joel Payamps (0-2, 7.56) at LHP David Rollins (0-1, 13.50).

HOT HITTERS: David Freitas had his nine-game hitting streak end yesterday, but he reached base two times anyway… Cameron Rupp has a six-game hitting streak… Cameron Perkins has a six-game hitting streak… Shawn Armstrong has allowed just two earned runs over his last 25 games, covering 26.1 innings pitched.

OPPONENT NEWS: Ildemaro Vargas had his 35-game hitting streak end on August 12 in Las Vegas, and in the eight games since it ended he has gone 16-for-34… Christian Walker has hit three homers over his last eight games… catcher Alberto Rosario has five hits and five RBI over his last two games.

FAMILIAR FACES: There are no former Rainiers or local players on the Reno roster.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Christian Bergman was “out of sight” according to manager Pat Listach , we learn from the Rainiers game story in The News Tribune.

was “out of sight” according to manager , we learn from the Rainiers game story in The News Tribune. A big Mariners comeback attempt fell short against Houston yesterday, and the team is now 4.5 games out of the second wild card spot.

The 2019 Seattle Mariners schedule was released. Of note: the Triple-A and Major League All-Star Breaks line up properly. Yay!

Former Rainiers outfielder Leonys Martin is recovering from his life-threatening illness, but will not play baseball again this year.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 10, SACRAMENTO 8 – down 8-4 going to the ninth inning, Fresno scored six runs to win it. Kyle Tucker hit a game-tying grand slam before Sacramento relievers walked in a pair of runs to finish the collapse. Fresno has an eight-game lead with 12 to play. Story from MiLB.com.

EL PASO 7, Albuquerque 2 – that’s eight straight wins for the Chihuahuas, who trimmed their “Magic Number” to clinch the Pac-South over Salt Lake down to three. They are on track to celebrate at Cheney Stadium this weekend, much to the joy of our visitor’s clubhouse manager. Javy Guerra went 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBI. Recap from El Paso.

LAS VEGAS 7, Salt Lake 4 – Scott Copeland had a solid start for Las Vegas, going six innings and allowing two runs. Story from Las Vegas.

OKLAHOMA CITY 5, Omaha 2 – the Dodgers maintained a thin grip on first place in the American-South as Travis Taijeron doubled, homered, and drove in two runs. Recap from OKC.

Iowa 2/3, COLORADO SPRINGS 3/4 – a remarkable doubleheader sweep for the Sky Sox, in which Domingo Santana had a walk-off hit in each game of the twinbill. Colorado Springs is one game behind Oklahoma City in the American-North.

NEW ORLEANS 4, Memphis 2 – UW product Jeff Brigham went seven innings for the Cakes, allowing two runs to improve to 5-1, 2.85 since being promoted to Triple-A. Story from New Orleans.

ROUND ROCK 7, Nashville 4 – Willie Calhoun hit a two-run homer for the Express, pushing Nashville to the brink of elimination in the American-South. Story from MiLB.com.

