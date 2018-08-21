Stretch Run Starts Tonight

After a scheduled off day on Monday, the Tacoma Rainiers are back in action tonight to face the Reno Aces.

Seven home games remain this season, all coming up this week. Three against Reno, and then four with El Paso including the final home game on Monday night. Big crowds are anticipated down the stretch.

Obviously, we’re dealing with an air quality issue due to the smoke from wildfires which has blown into our city. The team is monitoring the playing conditions, and at this time is still scheduled to play tonight. Stay tuned to the Tacoma Rainiers various social media platforms for any updates.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma took an early 6-0 lead, received six scoreless innings from starting pitcher Bryan Evans, and then barely held on for a 6-4 win over Fresno on Sunday afternoon. The Rainiers split the four-game series. Tacoma was off yesterday and now plays 14 games in 14 days to finish the season.

ROSTER MOVES: The Mariners have been busy. On Sunday morning they recalled RHP Chasen Bradford and activated LHP Roenis Elias from the disabled list, and optioned LHP James Pazos and INF Gordon Beckham to Tacoma (they should report today). Yesterday they recalled OF Ben Gamel and INF Jean Segura returned from paternity leave, while OF Guillermo Heredia was optioned to Tacoma and RHP Matt Festa was optioned to Double-A Arkansas.

TODAY: Reno (65-61) at Tacoma (61-64), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

SEASONS SERIES: Reno leads, 7-6.

PITCHERS: RHP Jake Buchanan (10-8, 4.80) at LHP Ross Detwiler (2-5, 5.15).

HOT HITTERS: David Freitas has hit safely in eight straight, and 12 of his last 13 games, collecting 22 hits during that time… Zach Vincej is 14-for-35 over his last ten games… Cameron Rupp has a five-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Ildemaro Vargas had hit 35-game hitting streak end on August 12 in Las Vegas, and in the six games since it ended he has gone 12-for-25… Christian Walker has hit three homers over his last eight games… catcher Alberto Rosario has five hits and five RBI over his last two games.

FAMILIAR FACES: There are no former Rainiers or local players on the Reno roster.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

The entire league was off yesterday.

