Rainiers Look For Series Split vs. Altuve & Fresno

The Rainiers lost to the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday night, 3-1. Tacoma can earn a split of the series with a win Sunday.

Astros pitching prospect Josh James was impressive last night, working 96-100 mph with his fastball but showing the command issues that are keeping him in the minors (for the moment). He was lifted after 4.2 innings having allowed just one unearned run – but with a pitch count of 107.

Today the Grizzlies are expected to feature 2017 American League MVP Jose Altuve on a rehabilitation assignment. Altuve has been on the Astros disabled list since July 26 with right knee soreness.

After Sunday’s game the Rainiers have a day off on Monday before continuing the homestand with a three-game series against Reno beginning on Tuesday night. Our next new blog post will appear early Tuesday afternoon.

YESTERDAY: Fresno’s Jack Mayfield went 3-for-5 with an RBI double in the first inning and the go-ahead solo homer in the sixth as the Grizzlies took down Tacoma, 3-1. Casey Lawrence has a solid start, allowing one run over five innings. Tacoma managed just seven singles offensively, and three were infield hits.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Mariners optioned pitcher Christian Bergman back to Tacoma.

TODAY: Fresno (72-53) at Tacoma (60-64), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Houston Astros.

SEASONS SERIES: Fresno leads, 9-6.

PITCHERS: LHP Kent Emanuel (5-2, 4.42) at RHP Brian Evans (5-2, 4.30).

HOT HITTERS: Ben Gamel is batting .361 (22-for-61) with a homer and 11 RBI in 15 games since being sent to Tacoma… David Freitas has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, collecting 19 hits during that time… Zach Vincej is 13-for-32 over his last nine games.

OPPONENT NEWS: J.D. Davis has hit seven homers over his last seven games, going deep twice on both Thursday and Friday… Myles Straw is 63-for-71 stealing bases this season between Double-A and Triple-A… A.J. Reed has a league-leading 98 RBI… Nick Tanielu is 5-for-10 in this homecoming series.

FAMILIAR FACES: Fresno first baseman Taylor Jones attended Kentwood High School (Class of 2012) and Gonzaga before being drafted by the Astros in 2016… Fresno’s Nick Tanielu graduated from Federal Way High School in 2011 and played at Washington State.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here. It’s a Sunday home game, so Bob Robertson will join me in the booth.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

The Rainiers game story from The News Tribune includes a segment on catcher David Freitas and his son (who is also the impetus for Dan Vogelbach ‘s new walk-up music, for those wondering).

and his son (who is also the impetus for ‘s new walk-up music, for those wondering). This is the type of stuff that is supposed to happen in the minors, but the Mariners will take it: they beat the Dodgers on a walk-off balk last night.

Class-A Modesto pitcher Austin Hutchison – who recently had a very successful fill-in start for Tacoma at Albuquerque – was dealing last night in the California League and received an MiLB.com write-up.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

RENO 9, Salt Lake 5 – down 5-2 in at the seventh inning stretch, the Aces did something you just don’t want to do most places in Reno: they rolled a seven. Kevin Cron drove in three runs, raising his total to 90.

EL PASO 4, Las Vegas 3 – second baseman Luis Urias had his third consecutive three-hit game for the Chihuahuas who now have a huge 7.5-game lead in the Pac-South. Story from MiLB.com.

ALBUQUERQUE 6, Sacramento 2 – David Holmberg had another solid start for the ‘Topes, allowing one run over six innings to earn the win. Story from Albuquerque.

Iowa 4, OKLAHOMA CITY 3 (10) – after the I-Cubs scored their automatic runner in the top of the tenth, reliever James Norwood escaped the automatic jam in the bottom of the inning. Dodgers manager Bill Haselman was ejected for the second straight game. Story from Oklahoma City.

COLORADO SPRINGS 3, Omaha 2 – Richie Shaffer magically appeared in the Sky Sox lineup and hit a crucial two-run homer in the seventh inning, helping his new team pull within one game of Oklahoma City in the American-North. Rick Sweet became the Sky Sox all-time winningest manager, passing Brad Mills (1993-1996).

New Orleans 6, NASHVILLE 5 – the Sounds have now lost four in a row immediately after winning 15 straight. Peter O’Brien homered twice for the Cakes.

Round Rock 4, MEMPHIS 2 – catcher Carlos Perez went 4-for-4 and Nick Noonan had three hits and two RBI for the Express.

