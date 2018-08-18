Rainiers Lose Andreoli; Altuve To Play At Cheney

The Rainiers lost outfielder John Andreoli on Saturday morning when the Baltimore Orioles claimed him off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. The Orioles are optioning him to Triple-A Norfolk.

Andreoli was designated for assignment on Friday to make room on the Mariners 40-man roster for Gordon Beckham. Beckham was called up to fill in for Jean Segura, who is on paternity leave from the Mariners.

Andreoli had been with Tacoma since the start of the season, putting up solid numbers across the board: he hit .287 with a .397 on-base percentage and stole 19 bases. He made his major league debut for the Mariners on May 23rd in Oakland, collecting his first big league hit. Seattle called him up three different times this year, but he appeared in just three games.

We wish him the best with his new organization and hopefully he’ll get a September call-up with the Orioles, and a chance to play in some more big league games.

Tacoma has run into Fresno at the worst possible time. Grizzlies outfielder J.D. Davis is on a ridiculous home run binge.

Davis came into the series having homered in back-to-back games, and three of his previous four games.

In the series opener on Thursday he hit two homers and drove in four runs, making it three straight games with a homer and five dingers over his last five games.

The Rainiers won that game, 10-6, so we could admire his hot streak.

Last night it happened again: Davis hit a three-run homer in the third inning and a solo shot in the fifth, and driving in four more runs. And this time the Rainiers lost the game, making it much more annoying.

Davis has homered in four straight games. During the four games he is 9-for-14 with six homers and 14 RBI.

The Rainiers may start walking him tonight – we’ll see.

As if J.D. Davis isn’t trouble enough, last year’s American League MVP Jose Altuve is going to play for Fresno tomorrow on a rehabilitation assignment. It will be his Triple-A debut.

Jose Altuve is heading to Tacoma to meet Triple-A Fresno for rehab. He says he'll play tomorrow. Astros are in Seattle on Monday. pic.twitter.com/oujGHuOtzU — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 18, 2018

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Fresno hit three home runs – two more by J.D. Davis – and beat the Rainiers on Friday night, 8-1. Tacoma’s lone run scored on a line drive homer by Ian Miller, which was his second homer of the year and first since April 23. Miller also had a pair of nice diving catches in left field.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Mariners called up Gordon Beckham and designated John Andreoli for assignment. Today the Baltimore Orioles claimed Andreoli and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk.

TODAY: Fresno (71-53) at Tacoma (60-63), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Houston Astros.

SEASONS SERIES: Fresno leads, 8-6.

PITCHERS: RHP Josh James (6-4, 3.47) at RHP Casey Lawrence (7-3, 2.75).

Tacoma faces James for the first time tonight. He’s what they call a “pop-up prospect” meaning that he wasn’t on the map prior to the season and has had an eye-opening season, and is now on the cusp of the majors.

HOT HITTERS: Ben Gamel is batting .375 (21-for-56) with a homer and 11 RBI in 14 games since being sent to Tacoma… David Freitas has hit safely in ten of his last 11 games, collecting 18 hits during that time.

OPPONENT NEWS: J.D. Davis has homered in four straight games, and five of his last six games… Myles Straw is 62-for-70 stealing bases this season between Double-A and Triple-A… A.J. Reed has a league-leading 98 RBI.

FAMILIAR FACES: Fresno first baseman Taylor Jones attended Kentwood High School (Class of 2012) and Gonzaga before being drafted by the Astros in 2016… Fresno’s Nick Tanielu graduated from Federal Way High School in 2011 and played at Washington State.

The Rainiers game story from The News Tribune focuses on J.D. Davis , but also has a section on B en Gamel ‘s hot hitting and Rob Whalen ‘s next destination.

, but also has a section on B ‘s hot hitting and ‘s next destination. J.D. Davis talked to MiLB.com about his homer streak.

The Mariners got hammered by the Dodgers on Friday night, 11-1.

Looks like the M’s are going to give Marco Gonzales some extra time off, and have a major league ‘bullpen day’ on Sunday.

some extra time off, and have a major league ‘bullpen day’ on Sunday. There is a franchise relocation in the International League: the Pawtucket Red Sox are moving to a new ballpark in Worcester, MA for the 2021 season. Hopefully they’ll name the team the Roosters.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

RENO 8, Salt Lake 7 – trailing 7-5 going to the bottom of the ninth inning, Reno rallied around a Socrates Brito double and some wildness from Salt Lake reliever Miguel Almonte to score three runs and win the game.

EL PASO 8, Las Vegas 2 – infielders Carlos Asuaje and Javy Guerra each homered to help the Chihuahuas open up a 6.5-game lead in the Pac-South.

ALBUQUERQUE 8, Sacramento 7 – third baseman Josh Fuentes hit the go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning, raising his season RBI total to 84. Story from Albuquerque.

OKLAHOMA CITY 6, Iowa 4 (11) – tied 3-3 after nine, no one scored in the tenth, and after each team had one run on the board in the 11th Andrew Toles hit a game-ending two-run homer. Rough day for the umpires, who ejected four people including both managers in multiple incidents.

COLORADO SPRINGS 8, Omaha 5 – outfielder Tyrone Taylor had three hits including two home runs, driving in four, to lead the Sky Sox.

New Orleans 3, NASHVILLE 2 – ex-Rainiers pitcher Tyler Cloyd worked into the sixth inning and earned the win for the Cakes, who handed Nashville its third straight loss.

MEMPHIS 7, Round Rock 4 – the Redbirds scored all seven runs during the first two innings, and starter Jake Woodford made the early hold stand up by pitching seven innings.

