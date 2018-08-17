Rollins Returns To Rainiers

The final homestand of 2018 got off to a strong start, with Tacoma taking down Fresno 10-6 on Thursday night. Tonight we have or second-to-last Fireworks Night of the season, with first pitch set for 7:05.

Tacoma is starting left-hander David Rollins tonight. He just officially joined the team yesterday. Rollins was a Rainiers and Seattle Mariners reliever in both 2015 and 2016, appearing in 44 games for the Rainiers and 31 for the Mariners.

After spending 2017 as a reliever with the Iowa Cubs, Rollins signed with the independent Sussex County Miners for 2018 and converted back to a starting pitcher. This is a role he had previously in his career, up until the Double-A level when he was moved to the bullpen.

Seattle signed him to a minor league contract to fill in the Rainiers rotation for the final three weeks of the season. It will be interesting to see what he is capable of as a starter – if he looks good in this role, you could imagine the club re-signing him for 2019.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: David Freitas snapped a 6-6 tie with a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Tacoma went on to defeat Fresno in the series opener, 10-6. Freitas finished with two hits and four RBI, Ben Gamel hit a three-run double, and Zach Vincej connected for three hits in the win.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers added the recently optioned RHP Casey Lawrence to the active roster, and LHP David Rollins officially joined the team. Pitchers Steven Moyers (Clinton) and Austin Hutchison (Modesto) were sent back to their regular teams.

TODAY: Fresno (70-53) at Tacoma (60-62), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Houston Astros.

SEASONS SERIES: Fresno leads, 7-6.

PITCHERS: RHP Trent Thornton (8-8, 4.10) at LHP David Rollins (-).

Rollins has been a starter all season in the independent CanAm League, going 9-3, 2.23 in 113 innings for Sussex County. He struck out 105 and walked 31.

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 15 straight and 38 of his last 39 games… Ben Gamel is batting .373 (19-for-51) with a homer and 11 RBI in 13 games since being sent to Tacoma… David Freitas has hit safely in nine of his last ten games, and he’s hit five doubles over his last eight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: JD Davis has homered in three straight games, and four of his last five games… Myles Straw has stolen six bases over the last five games, and he is 62-for-70 stealing bases this season between Double-A and Triple-A… A.J. Reed is sitting on a league-leading 98 RBI entering the series.

FAMILIAR FACES: Fresno first baseman Taylor Jones attended Kentwood High School (Class of 2012) and Gonzaga before being drafted by the Astros in 2016… Fresno’s Nick Tanielu graduated from Federal Way High School in 2011 and played at Washington State.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

RENO 7, Salt Lake 5 – right after the Bees scored three runs in the top of the eighth to take a 5-4 lead, Reno responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Catcher Alberto Rosario had the go-ahead two-run single.

EL PASO 3, Las Vegas 2 – starter Walker Lockett lasted seven innings and gave up just one run as the Chihuahuas opened up a 5.5-game lead over Salt Lake in the Pac-South.

Sacramento 4, ALBUQUERQUE 2 – a 2-2 tie was snapped in the top of the eighth inning on a two-run single by River Cats catcher Aramis Garcia.

Round Rock 3, NASHVILLE 2 – after winning 15 in a row, the Sounds have now lost two straight. Adrian Sampson pitched 5.2 scoreless innings for the Express.

OMAHA 4, Oklahoma City 3 – Storm Chasers starter Jake Kalish tossed seven innings and earned the win. Story from Omaha.

IOWA 9, Colorado Springs 3 – Stephen Bruno went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, and Jason Vosler hit a three-run homer for the I-Cubs. New Iowa outfielder Terrance Gore won’t be with the team for long.

MEMPHIS 3, New Orleans 2 – each team had just four hits, but one of the Redbirds hits was a three-run homer by Lane Thomas in the third inning.

